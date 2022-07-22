Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Native Makes 21st TSC History

    260th Movement Control Team Sets The European Theater For The 1st Cavalry Division

    Photo By Maj. Vonnie Wright | Spc. Marshall Mains, transportation management coordinator, 260th Movement Control...... read more read more

    Name: Spc. Marshall Mains

    Unit: 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

    MOS: 88N, Transportation Management Coordinator

    Hometown: Temecula, California

    Spc. Marshall Mains is a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion and is working within the largest onward movement operation at the port of Antwerp-Brugge in 21st Theater Sustainment Command history. This is the first leadership opportunity during a port operation within the U.S. Army, and he will be moving 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division's equipment within Europe by rail, barge and commercial line haul.

    "I am proud to take more of a leadership role this year," said Mains. "I can anticipate where problems could occur, adapt and overcome and take ownership for my part of the mission."

    Mains is in charge of accounting for every piece of equipment that comes off of the vessel. His team is comprised of three Soldiers and they will be confirming and documenting over 3,000 pieces of equipment.

    Mains has just over two years left in the Army. He looks forward to applying for the Naval Expeditionary Warfare internship and seek a new path back in his home state of California within the Engineering field.

    This work, California Native Makes 21st TSC History, by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

