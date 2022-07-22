California Native Makes 21st TSC History

Photo By Maj. Vonnie Wright | Spc. Marshall Mains, transportation management coordinator, 260th Movement Control...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Vonnie Wright | Spc. Marshall Mains, transportation management coordinator, 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade stands in front of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division July 22 on the port of Antwerp-Brugge as he prepares to account for over 3,000 pieces of equipment within Europe for the largest onward movement operation at this port. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, from Fort Hood, Texas, will deploy approximately 4,200 Soldiers to replace the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division. The ability to rapidly surge combat-ready forces into and across the theater is critical to projecting forces at a moment’s notice to support the alliance. see less | View Image Page

Name: Spc. Marshall Mains



Unit: 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command



MOS: 88N, Transportation Management Coordinator



Hometown: Temecula, California



Spc. Marshall Mains is a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion and is working within the largest onward movement operation at the port of Antwerp-Brugge in 21st Theater Sustainment Command history. This is the first leadership opportunity during a port operation within the U.S. Army, and he will be moving 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division's equipment within Europe by rail, barge and commercial line haul.



"I am proud to take more of a leadership role this year," said Mains. "I can anticipate where problems could occur, adapt and overcome and take ownership for my part of the mission."



Mains is in charge of accounting for every piece of equipment that comes off of the vessel. His team is comprised of three Soldiers and they will be confirming and documenting over 3,000 pieces of equipment.



Mains has just over two years left in the Army. He looks forward to applying for the Naval Expeditionary Warfare internship and seek a new path back in his home state of California within the Engineering field.