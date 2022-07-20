7239th Medical Support Unit takes charge of DWMMC

Photo By William Beach | The 7239th Medical Support Unit uncases their unit colors during a Transfer of...... read more read more Photo By William Beach | The 7239th Medical Support Unit uncases their unit colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony where the 7454th Medical Operations Readiness Unit (FWD) relinquished authority of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC), at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC), to the 7239th MSU at LRMC, July 10. see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany – The 7454th Medical Operation Readiness Unit (FWD) relinquished authority of the Deployed Warrior Medical Management Center (DWMMC) at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) to the 7239th Medical Support Unit (7239th IMSU), during a Transfer of Authority Ceremony at LRMC, July 20.



The DWMMC is responsible for tracking all patients being evacuated from Combatant Commands (COCOMS) and serves as the permanent link between the combat theater and continental United States medical facilities. The DWMMC originated from the LRMC Patient Administration Division Aeromedical Evacuation (PADAE) office.



The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Army Col. Andrew Landers, LRMC commander, who thanked the 7454th MOR (FWD) for their commitment to our nation, communities, and fellow warfighters.



“In their role as the DWMMC, the 7454th ensured our joint warfighters were taken care of on their paths in recovering or back home. The unit was instrumental in the orderly transfer of over 1,200 Service Members from across CENTCOM, EUCOM, and AFRICOM,” said Col. Landers. “The 7454th was key in kicking off a resiliency program with our chaplain’s office, which allowed Service Members, civilians and patients the opportunity to go beyond the local area and explore the beauty this country has to offer. Over 17 trips have been realized with more planned throughout the year. This not only led to a refresh for participants, but also a moment of self-reflection and development.”



The 7454th MOR (FWD) based out of San Antonio, Texas, arrived at LRMC in November 2021. Over the course of the nine month deployment to Germany, the unit provided health assessments, immunizations, lab services, and behavioral health services to ensure thousands of deploying and redeploying personnel were physically and mentally fit to return to duty.



In his outgoing remarks, U.S. Army Maj. Albert Spille, commander, 7454th MOR (FWD), thanked LRMC for the privilege of serving here.

“LRMC has taught us the true meaning of selfless service. (This deployment) has given us the opportunity to become friends with an incredible group of people, the LRMC staff. You welcomed us in with open arms as part of Team LRMC and allowed us to make an imprint on your legacy,” said Spille. “The 7454th would like to be remembered for our positive spirit and impact on the local communities. It has been our privilege to forge relationships with the Landstuhl children’s orphanage, the Kaiserslautern women’s shelter, the USO and the Red Cross.”



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darla Zeisset, commander, 7239th MSU, said that Soldiers from 14 different states comprises the unit, which is ready to execute its mission with the highest of expectations. The 7239th is based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee.



“We are so happy to be here. There is no greater mission than caring for the American warfighter,” said Zeisset. “We are known as the Lookout Medics, and the reason we call ourselves that is not just a nod to the battle history in Chattanooga of Lookout Mountain, but it’s also that these folks look out for each other, they look out for community and they look out for the Soldiers, Sailors, Airman, and Marines they are charged to care for.”



The 7239th MSU traces it lineage through its predecessor units, the 377th Combat Support Hospital and the 4206th U.S. Army Hospital, from World War II. Since the unit’s activation in January 2007, it has provided operational support to Operation Global Medic and Operation Patriot Warrior.