    Georgia Native Makes 21st TSC History

    260th Movement Control Team Sets The European Theater For The 1st Cavalry Division

    VAN, BELGIUM

    07.22.2022

    Story by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Name: 1st Lt. Jeremiah Graham

    Unit: 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Branch: Transportation Corps

    Hometown: Tyrone, Georgia

    1st Lt. Jeremiah Graham is a mobility officer assigned to the 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion and is leading the largest onward movement operation at the port of Antwerp-Brugge in 21st Theater Sustainment Command history. This is the first port operation he has ever conducted in the U.S. Army and he will be moving 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division's equipment within Europe by rail, barge and commercial line haul.

    "This is my first SPOD[Seaport of Debarkation] mission and everyone knew exactly what was supposed to happen," said Graham. "I'm very proud of the flow. To have never done this before our rehearsals and walk-throughs were vital. I also can't thank Maj. Yost and Sgt. Maj. Tapia enough. They integrated very well, and anything we needed they helped us on the spot. We couldn't make this large move without them."

    Graham has a team of 14 Soldiers and is moving over 3,000 pieces of equipment.

