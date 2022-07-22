Georgia Native Makes 21st TSC History

Name: 1st Lt. Jeremiah Graham
Unit: 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
Branch: Transportation Corps
Hometown: Tyrone, Georgia
1st Lt. Jeremiah Graham is a mobility officer assigned to the 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion and is leading the largest onward movement operation at the port of Antwerp-Brugge in 21st Theater Sustainment Command history. This is the first port operation he has ever conducted in the U.S. Army and he will be moving 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division's equipment within Europe by rail, barge and commercial line haul.
"This is my first SPOD[Seaport of Debarkation] mission and everyone knew exactly what was supposed to happen," said Graham. "I'm very proud of the flow. To have never done this before our rehearsals and walk-throughs were vital. I also can't thank Maj. Yost and Sgt. Maj. Tapia enough. They integrated very well, and anything we needed they helped us on the spot. We couldn't make this large move without them."
Graham has a team of 14 Soldiers and is moving over 3,000 pieces of equipment.
