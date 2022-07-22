Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Lt. Mackenzie Kearns Makes History in Antwerp

    260th Movement Control Team Sets the European Theater for the 1st Cavalry Division

    Photo By Maj. Vonnie Wright | 2nd Lt. Mackenzie Kearns, mobility officer, 260th Movement Control Team, 39th...... read more read more

    VAN, BELGIUM

    07.22.2022

    Story by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Name: 2nd Lt. Mackenzie Kearns

    Unit: 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Branch: Transportation Corps

    Hometown: Bedford, New Hampshire

    Source of Commission: Army ROTC at Penn State.

    2nd Lt. Mackenzie Kearns is a new mobility officer assigned to the 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion and is leading the largest onward movement operation at the port of Antwerp-Brugge in 21st Theater Sustainment Command history. Kearns has been in the unit for only one week and has already learned a lot from her new family within the 16th Sustainment Brigade.

    "I'm so new, it's personal pride to see my growth learning on the job with these amazing Soldiers," said Kearns. "I never knew I'd learn so much from my Soldiers and I'm so proud of them. They've been phenomenal."

    Outside of the largest onward movement mission conducted at this port in Antwerp-Brugge, in her single week within this job, she's conducted one port operation and one commercial line haul.

    Kearns loves her job in the Army and has future plans of attending medical school once her contract is complete.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.22.2022 09:54
    Story ID: 425538
    Location: VAN, BE
    Hometown: BEDFORD, NH, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Lt. Mackenzie Kearns Makes History in Antwerp, by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    260th Movement Control Team Sets The European Theater For The 1st Cavalry Division
    260th Movement Control Team Sets the European Theater for the 1st Cavalry Division

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    PeopleFirst

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT