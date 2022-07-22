2nd Lt. Mackenzie Kearns Makes History in Antwerp

Name: 2nd Lt. Mackenzie Kearns
Unit: 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command
Branch: Transportation Corps
Hometown: Bedford, New Hampshire
Source of Commission: Army ROTC at Penn State.
2nd Lt. Mackenzie Kearns is a new mobility officer assigned to the 260th Movement Control Team, 39th Transportation Battalion and is leading the largest onward movement operation at the port of Antwerp-Brugge in 21st Theater Sustainment Command history. Kearns has been in the unit for only one week and has already learned a lot from her new family within the 16th Sustainment Brigade.
"I'm so new, it's personal pride to see my growth learning on the job with these amazing Soldiers," said Kearns. "I never knew I'd learn so much from my Soldiers and I'm so proud of them. They've been phenomenal."
Outside of the largest onward movement mission conducted at this port in Antwerp-Brugge, in her single week within this job, she's conducted one port operation and one commercial line haul.
Kearns loves her job in the Army and has future plans of attending medical school once her contract is complete.
