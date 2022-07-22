21st TSC Soldier recognized for quality service and leadership

Staff Sgt. Eric Lee considers being the plans and operations noncommissioned officer in charge at 1st Human Resource Sustainment Center, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, a blessing. He appreciates being surrounded by great leaders. The Newport, Arkansas native was recognized for his own leadership skills and commitment to quality service this July, when he received the U.S. Army Europe-Africa Frederick E. Vollrath Human Resources Award for Excellence.



“Staff Sgt. Lee embodies the mantra [to] accomplish the mission and preserve the welfare of his Soldiers,” said Sgt. Maj. Brian Jeffers, 1st HRSC. “His performance has been commensurate with a senior noncommissioned officer while serving in a myriad of positions within the 21st TSC HR community.”



Lee graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education from the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff in 2011. He was looking to advance his career path when he joined the Army in March, 2013.



While assigned to the 21st TSC G1, Lee quickly assimilated and became an integral component of the G1 staff, which is why Jeffers nominated him for the Vollrath Award. Lee will go on to compete in a centralized Army Adjutant General school board for AG/HR Corps NCO of the year. Other award categories include regimental officer, junior warrant officer, junior enlisted, civilian employee and senior civilian employee of the year.



“Not only has Staff Sgt. Lee proven his technical proficiency; he has dedicated countless hours to teach, coach, and mentor junior Soldiers,” said Jeffers. “He performs volunteer work throughout the Kaiserslautern Military Community footprint and displays the principles of the Vollrath HR Award for Excellence.”



Lee said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve and is committed to being the best NCO he can be.



“The Army has taken care of me and my family for the past nine years,” said Lee. “We have traveled across the country, to places I could have never imagined to visit if I hadn’t joined the military.”



Lee said he intends to continue to lead by example, and learn from his peers by taking in any advice to help him in the future.

