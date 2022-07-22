U.S. Central Command Military Leaders visit Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain – Leaders from U.S. Central Command’s Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Special Operations components visited U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, July 22.



Accompanied by Navy leaders, more than 50 personnel toured U.S. ships moored at Naval Support Activity Bahrain and learned about U.S. 5th Fleet’s integration of unmanned systems and artificial intelligence.



“We designed this day to showcase the many contributions U.S. naval forces are making to regional maritime security each and every day,” said Lt. Cmdr. Melvin Giddin, U.S. 5th Fleet’s lead planner for the visit. “It was a great opportunity to not only explain our current missions but also how we are bringing in new technologies for the future.”



Guests toured guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92), patrol coastal ship USS Monsoon (PC 4), and U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141).



U.S. 5th Fleet’s unmanned systems and artificial intelligence task force, Task Force 59, displayed high-endurance and high-speed unmanned surface vessels on the pier and led tours of a new Robotics Operations Center.



“It is complicated work to integrate a network of manned and unmanned sensors into fleet operations for better maritime awareness, and it's critical to have partners and leaders from across the military understand what we're doing and join us as we move rapidly,” said Ensign Schuyler Moore, Task Force 59’s chief strategy officer.



When the visit concluded, some of the guests departed Bahrain on P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 for in-flight briefs on the maritime patrol and reconnaissance mission.



The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area includes 21 countries, the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2022 Date Posted: 07.22.2022 07:23 Story ID: 425533 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 56 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Central Command Military Leaders visit Bahrain, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.