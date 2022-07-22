USS Ronald Reagan Visits Singapore

Courtesy Photo | 220722-N-WR252-1001 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (July 22, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220722-N-WR252-1001 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (July 22, 2022) The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pulls in to Changi Naval Base, Singapore for a scheduled port visit. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew R. White) see less | View Image Page

REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (July 22, 2022) – The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrived in the Republic of Singapore for a scheduled port call July 22, marking the first time the carrier has visited the country since 2019.



Ronald Reagan arrived with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54).



Prior to arrival, USS Ronald Reagan operated in the South China Sea where it conducted maritime security operations, including flight operations with fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, maritime strike training, coordinated tactical training between surface and air units, as well as replenishments and fueling at-sea.



“Ronald Reagan Sailors and those embarked from Carrier Air Wing 5, Destroyer Squadron 15 and the entire strike group have shown their drive and dedication to the mission in the South China Sea, proving our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” said Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5/Task Force 70. “The chance to make port in Singapore underscores the value of visits with our allies and partners in the region that enable us to work together and build impactful, trusting relationships that only our presence can foster.”



While in Singapore, Sailors are scheduled to participate in various community relations events, including work with a local food bank.



"Port visits mean a great deal to our Sailors," said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer. "Our crew has worked extremely hard this year, and is very much looking forward to enjoying the cultural diversity of Singapore. We feel very fortunate to be guests of this great country."



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.