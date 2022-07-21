Rep. Kaptur awarded Gold de Fleury Medal

Photo By Maj. Grace Geiger | Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th chief of engineers and commanding general of the...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Grace Geiger | Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, congratulates U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur after presenting her with the Gold de Fleury Medal during a ceremony on Capitol Hill July 21, 2022. Kaptur, who currently serves as the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, was selected for her contributions to coastal resiliency efforts, aquatic ecosystem restoration, and navigation infrastructure investments. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Grace Geiger) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, presented U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur with the Gold de Fleury Medal during a ceremony today on Capitol Hill.



Kaptur, currently serving as the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, was selected for her contributions to coastal resiliency efforts, aquatic ecosystem restoration, and navigation infrastructure investments.



“What is special about Chairwoman Kaptur, and something our Engineer Regiment has noticed, is that she cares deeply,” Spellmon said. “She cares more than just about Ohio’s 9th District. She cares about the country and the nation’s infrastructure as a whole. This is evidenced by the tools and authorities she has fought for and provided the Corps of Engineers so that we can do our job better not only in Ohio’s 9th District, but in every part of the country.”



During her nearly 40-year tenure in Congress, Kaptur has steadfastly supported USACE by championing critical civil infrastructure initiatives, such as the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and the New Soo Lock project in Michigan.



These efforts encompass some of the more than1,000 ongoing civil works projects conducted by USACE to support inland and coastal waterborne navigation; provide flood and storm damage reduction; protect and restore aquatic ecosystems; generate low-cost renewable hydropower; restore certain sites contaminated as a result of the nation’s early atomic weapons development program; and improve climate resiliency at those projects.



“As our nation confronts unprecedented natural resources challenges, we need leaders like Rep. Kaptur with experience, understanding, and perspective to support the Corps’ growing mission,” Spellmon said.



The Gold de Fleury is awarded annually to one individual outside the Army Engineer Regiment whose contributions to the USACE and the Army Engineer Regiment exemplify boldness, courage, and commitment to a strong national defense.



The Order of the de Fleury was established in 1779 in honor of Francois Louis Tesseidre de Fleury, a French engineer, who volunteered to serve during the American Revolution. There are four different levels of the award, which are steel, bronze, silver and gold, with gold being the most prestigious.