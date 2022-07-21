Bowers takes Command of Marine Corps Recruiting Command

Photo By Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero | The Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger delivers his remarks during...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero | The Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger delivers his remarks during the Marine Corps Recruiting Command Change of Command Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., on July 21, 2022. Major General Bohm served as the commanding general of MCRC from July 2020 to July 2022 and will soon assume command as the Inspector General for the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Jason Q. Bohm relinquished command of Marine Corps Recruiting Command to Maj. Gen. William J. Bowers during the change of command ceremony at Warner Hall on July 21, 2022.



Bohm commanded MCRC from July 12, 2020 to July 21, 2022. During his tenure, he led MCRC through one of the most challenging recruiting environments in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“What a great team, and I was blessed to have been a part of it,” said Bohm, while addressing attendees at the ceremony. “The MCRC mission is an ‘all-force’ mission that impacts us all and takes all of us to accomplish it.”



While Bohm was in command, MCRC accessed 3,393 officers into the active and reserve components, 537 enlisted Marines received appointments as warrant officers and 67,969 men and women shipped to recruit training. The command successfully achieved annual accession missions and exceeded DoD quality standards.

In recognition of their accomplishments, the Marines, Sailors and civilians within MCRC were awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation for mission success from Fiscal Year 2020 to 2021.



“The command here is just incredible,” said Gen. David H. Berger, the 36th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps, during the ceremony. “The staff noncommissioned officers, sergeants and commissioned officers of MCRC accomplish amazing things each and every day.”



Bowers comes to MCRC after serving more than 32 years in the Marine Corps. He has vast recruiting experience serving previously as the commanding officer for Recruiting Station Lansing, Michigan for three years and as the commanding officer of the Sixth Marine Corps District, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. Prior to assuming command of MCRC, Bowers served as the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Marine Corps Base Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan.



“To team MCRC, I look forward to contributing to this vital mission” said Bowers. “I promise to give you my very best every single day.”



Bowers' personal decorations include the Legion of Merit (with gold star), the Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal (with oak leaf cluster), the Meritorious Service Medal and other awards.

Bohm will assume duties as the Inspector General of the Marine Corps, promoting Marine combat readiness, institutional integrity, effectiveness, discipline and credibility through impartial and independent inspections, assessments, inquiries, investigations, teaching, and training.