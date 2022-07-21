Fort McCoy observes August as Antiterrorism Awareness Month

August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month at Fort McCoy. It’s a time where we remind everyone to be aware and to be vigilant every day.



Heightened awareness and vigilance can prevent and protect Army personnel, missions, and critical resources from acts of terrorism and extremism, and we should pay attention each and every day.



The approach we take in recognizing and acknowledging the wide spectrum of threats to our Fort McCoy community is relevant to the success of our force-protection program.



Threats include everything from the weather and criminal activity to disgruntled employees and potential terrorist and extremist targeting.



As risks and vulnerabilities are identified, mitigation measures are developed and executed. These are exercised routinely, monitored for effectiveness and ultimately result in a solid foundation for a safe community and an acceptable level of risk.



A key element to our success is community involvement. People across the installation bring diverse perspectives on risks and issues, and we rely heavily on each of you.



Your personal situational awareness not only improves the safety of you and your family, but can impact the entire community. If something is out of place and doesn’t look right, report it, and let the security professionals take it from there.



Report suspicious activities, such as:



• Strangers asking questions about security forces or security procedures.



• Questions about sensitive information such as building blueprints, security plans, or VIP travel schedules without a right or need to know.



• A briefcase, suitcase, backpack, or package left unattended.



• People drawing or measuring important buildings.



• Intruders found in secure areas.



• Cars or trucks left in no-parking zones in front of important buildings.



• A person wearing clothes that are too big and bulky and/or too hot for the weather.



• Chemical smells or fumes that worry you.



• Purchasing supplies or equipment that can be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.



Report information such as:



• Date and time the activity occurred.



• Where the activity occurred.



• Physical descriptions of the people involved.



• Description of the vehicle(s) involved.



• Describe what you saw or heard.



• Any equipment observed or used by the suspicious people.



• Provide pictures if possible.



Report suspicious activity immediately by calling the Fort McCoy Department of Emergency Services at 608-388-2266.



Fort McCoy will promote antiterrorism education and awareness throughout the month of August and will ensure completion of required annual Antiterrorism Level 1 Awareness Training, which is offered online at https://jkodirect.jten.mil/Atlas2/faces/page/login/Login.seam.



For more information on Antiterrorism Awareness Month, antiterrorism-awareness training, reporting suspicious activity, U.S. Army iWATCH, or other antiterrorism-related issues, call the installation Antiterrorism Office at 608-388-4719.



(Article prepared by Fort McCoy Antiterrorism Office.)

