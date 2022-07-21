One U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Lightning Strike

FORT BRAGG, NC – It is with great sadness that the U.S. Army Reserve confirms that on July 20th, one U.S. Army Reserve Soldier was killed and nine others sustained injuries associated with a lightning strike at Training Area 26 on Fort Gordon, Ga. during a training exercise.



Fort Gordon’s Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene immediately, and the Soldiers were transported to Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center for follow-on medical care.



Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark, an operating room specialist assigned to 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support), succumbed to injuries he sustained from the lightning strike. Clark, 41, a native of Springfield, Mass., served in the Army and U.S. Army Reserve for more than 22 years, deploying four times in support of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.



“The 933rd FRSD family is devastated by the loss of our brother, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Clark. Sgt. 1st Clark was a loving husband, father, and a Patriot who deeply loved our country. His leadership, knowledge, experience, and love for his fellow Soldiers was immeasurable. Sgt. 1st Clark’s smile and laughter were infectious and always brought joy to everyone around him. Words will never be able to describe how much he will be missed, but his influence on our unit and Soldiers will remain forever. This especially hurts because not only was Sgt. 1st Clark one of my Soldiers, but he was my friend and brother. Our prayers are with his family.”

-- Maj. Stephen W. Rhinehart, commander, 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company



Of the eight other Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) who sustained injuries from the lightning strike, seven remain in good condition, and one has been treated and released.



A Soldier assigned to 7458th Medical Operational Readiness Unit, Army Reserve Medical Command, was also serving with the Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachments, and sustained injuries from the lightning strike. The Soldier remains in good condition.



The 933th, 936th and 946th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachments were attending annual training in support of Regional Medic. Regional Medic is a training exercise for medical units to refine their processes and medical skills in field and stressful environments. It’s a training platform that can emulate and help units become successful in executing everything from basic warrior tasks to the full operation of medical support and performance in aspect of what that unit can do both on the battlefield and on the move.



“We extend our sincere sympathies to Sgt.1st Class Clark’s unit and his family during this difficult time,” said Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command. “People are our most important asset. Sgt. 1st Class Clark was a valuable member of our Army Reserve team and we are all deeply saddened by his loss.”



For more information regarding 3rd MCDS Soldiers, please contact their Public Affairs Office at Sibaria.f.taylor.mil@army.mil or 270-702-1331.



For more information regarding AR-MEDCOM Soldiers, please contact their Public Affairs Office at William.l.geddes.mil@army.mil or 910-771-4916.



For more information specific to Fort Gordon, the training area and response, please contact the Fort Gordon Garrison Public Affairs Office at nancy.a.bourget2.civ@army.mil or (706)791-6011.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2022 Date Posted: 07.21.2022 15:32 Story ID: 425510 Location: US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Killed, Nine Injured in Lightning Strike, by John Bradley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.