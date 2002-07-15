This Month in Fort McCoy History — July 2022

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing at Peoria...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An aircrew with the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing at Peoria operates a C-130 Hercules at Young Air Assault Strip July 18, 2017, on South Post during the Patriot North 2017 Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis. Patriot North is a training exercise designed for civilian emergency management and responders to work with military entities in the same manner that they would during disasters. The exercise tests the National Guard’s abilities to support response operations based on simulated emergency scenarios, such as a strong storm bringing high winds and the storm surge creating a collapsed building, mass casualties, and the need for search and rescue along with evacuations of injured. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy, Wis., was founded in 1909. Here’s a look back at its history from July 2022 and back.



80 Years Ago ― July 7, 1942

**FIRST EDITION OF THE REAL McCOY**

“The first issue of our new camp publication, ‘The Real McCoy’ represents a step in the right direction. As Camp Commander, I wish to extend my congratulations. ‘The Real McCoy’ will not only be an organ of information, but will help to coordinate all activities of the camp, and will express the spirit of the entire camp in its endeavors to complete our preparation with the utmost efficiency. We are part of the great program of national preparation to achieve a full and final victory for democracy. ‘The Real McCoy’ in no small way, will contribute towards the morale of our camp, and, therefore, to that final victory.” – Col. George MacMullin, Commander, Camp McCoy, Wisconsin



50 Years Ago ― July 31, 1972

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was well represented at Camp McCoy on July 31, 1972, when 16 foreign officers visited to observe training.

The visitors represented the countries of Belgium, Italy, West Germany, and the Netherlands. While at Camp McCoy the NATO visitors were briefed on the roles and mission of the camp, along with visiting several units.



40 Years Ago — July 13, 1982

The 84th Training Division’s 4th Brigade held a field wedding for two of their troops on July 13, 1982.



Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Corradine married Spec. 5 Bonnie Olson. The couple had been married a week before, but said they wanted to have all their friends around.



The nuptials took place in front of two angled tanks with a Jeep in between as the alter. After their vows, the two boarded an armored personnel carrier, complete with tin cans dragging behind.



20 Years Ago — July 15, 2002

Seabee construction personnel spent an annual training session at Fort McCoy participating in hands-on construction training, doing a variety of troop project work to support Fort McCoy’s infrastructure needs.



“Operation Green Hammer” paired Seabee veteran instructors, petty officer first and second class noncommissioned officers, with younger Seabees.



The Seabees accomplished installation-related construction projects.



10 Years Ago – July 27, 2012

Members of the former 205th Light Fighter Academy toured the Fort McCoy History Center and Commemorative Area during a reunion to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the organization’s inception at Fort McCoy.



The unit was inactivated in September 1994 at Fort Snelling, Minn.



Several of the unit’s members served subsequent tours of duty in other units at Fort McCoy, including the Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell Noncommissioned Officer Academy and the garrison.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.