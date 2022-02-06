20th SFG (A) and RBDF enhance partnership during JCET in The Bahamas

Photo By Maj. Daisy Bueno | Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) members rescue a victim of human trafficking...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Daisy Bueno | Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) members rescue a victim of human trafficking portrayed by a 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Green Beret during their culmination exercise as part of Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) in Nassau, The Bahamas. Training with our partners in their homeland allows U.S. Special Forces the opportunity to train and prepare in various environments. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Daisy Bueno, Special Operations Command North) see less | View Image Page

NASSAU, The Bahamas – 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) engaged in a six-week Joint Combined Exchange Training (JCET) with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) April 26 – June 3 in Nassau, The Bahamas, which enabled the U.S. Green Berets to hone their military tactics and skills in a new and different setting, train on existing processes, procedures and instructing techniques, and bolster their military-to-military relationship with the RBDF.

During the JCET, U.S. Special Forces and their RBDF counterparts trained in marksmanship, medical and communications training, close quarter battle (CQB), and maritime safety and operations.

Another important component of the exchange included mission planning and leadership skills development, to enhance the RBDF’s professional growth. They also trained in decision-making, concentrating on techniques to improve critical thinking skills on how to respond to emergency and crisis situations.

“Including planning for a crisis action plan is something they can use for a real-world scenario,” said the 20th SFG (A) JCET team leader. “They now have the tools and processes to implement if the situation should arise.”

The last week of the JCET was comprised of a three-day culmination exercise (CULEX) which was tailored to their actual mission set. The first event was a maritime interdiction which included casualty care of a dehydrated migrant on a boat adrift at sea. They interdicted the vessel and provided medical aid on site, then they towed the boat back to shore.

The second day was a beach raid where they received intelligence that there was a human trafficking camp in an abandoned building. The RBDF participants planned a mission where they had to find the camp site, conduct a raid on the facility, save the human trafficking victims and capture the adversaries.

The third day was an on-base active-shooter event which was directed by the base commander for their emergency action plan. The entire base participated, including headquarters staff and their military working dogs’ team.

“This JCET was an excellent way to continue our enduring partnership with The Bahamas, an important partner located in the southern approach to the United States,” said the 20th SFG (A) JCET team leader. “The RBDF has demonstrated itself as a valued partner to the U.S.”

This training event was one of many that Special Operations Command North coordinates to increase security cooperation and interoperability within U.S. Northern Command’s area of responsibility.