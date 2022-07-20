Iron Guardians welcome new SRU Commander

Winn Army Community Hospital hosted the Fort Stewart Soldier Recovery Unit Change of Command July 20 on Fort Stewart at Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe Garden on Fort Stewart.



Supported by the 3rd Infantry Division Brass Quintet, the ceremony welcomed the new commander of the Iron Guardian Battalion, Lt. Col. Jody K. Wright -- a native of York, Pennsylvania; and said farewell to Lt. Col. Edward Ziembinski of Kansas City, Missouri.



The U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Fort Stewart and Hunter Airfield Commander, Col. Jason Seery; who is also the Defense Health Agency Low Country Market Director, was on-hand to give remarks.



Seery thanked Ziembinski for his efforts, noting under his watch, the Fort Stewart SRU demonstrated one of the highest rates of Soldiers returning to active duty status at 61%. He said the battalion was recognized as the Army’s best Soldier Recovery Unit in 2020, and staff members were named best SRU chaplain, transition coordinator, platoon surgeon, and program analyst by Regional Health Command Atlantic for fiscal year 2021.



But Seery noted the Iron Guardians remained in good hands with Wright.



“He (Wright) recently completed an assignment within force management and brings a unique touch to this assignment,” Seery said, adding Wright was a proven leader and expressed his confidence in Wright to bring the creative and innovative leadership and compassion needed to support the unique mission of the Soldier Recovery Unit.



Nearly 200 guests from across the installation and the local community attended the ceremony. Community members are invited to view the ceremony; which was broadcast live on the MEDDAC social media platform at www.facebook.com/winncares.

