Photo Essay: Fort McCoy supports special butterfly field day for natural resources group

    Fort McCoy supports special butterfly field day for natural resources group

    Fort McCoy supports special butterfly field day for natural resources group

    Members of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin participate in a butterfly field day

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Nineteen members of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin visited Fort McCoy on July 13 to participate in a butterfly field day at the installation.

    The Fort McCoy coordination for the field trip was led by Endangered Species Biologist Jessup Weichelt with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.

    “The Natural Resources Foundation contacted me to determine if I was interested in hosting a field trip for their organization earlier this year,” Weichelt said. “We had them contact the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, and once it was approved I worked with them to select a date and then had to develop an agenda for the day.

    Weichelt planned to take the group to see butterfly habitat on Fort McCoy’s South Post.

    “My plan all along was to take the group to the Badger Drop Zone as it contains some of the best grassland habitat remaining in Wisconsin to view rare butterflies with a main focus on Regal Fritillaries, Ottoe Skippers, and Karner Blues,” Weichelt said.

    Weichelt said the trip to Fort McCoy by the foundation was a popular one among those requesting participation.

    “The individuals who attended are all members of the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, which is an organization that you become a member of by paying a fee,” Weichelt said. “That fee goes toward conservation and then you are able to sign up for the hundreds of field trips that are offered throughout the year through the foundation. The Fort McCoy field trip, from my understanding, had the longest waitlist of any of their 260 trips this year.”

    Attendees to the field day came from all over Wisconsin, including Muskego, Viroqua, Galesville, Brookfield, Sparta, Holmen, Fitchburg, Oregon, Coloma, Eau Claire, Wilton, Madison, and Milwaukee.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

