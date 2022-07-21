A 100 Lives Changed

BOSTON - Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England's Operation Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Melonier Gacuya from Cavite City, Philippines and Torpendomen's Mate Petty Officer 1st Class Tevin McKenzie from Kingston, Jamaica, have both reached centurion stats in recruiting.



A rare milestone, the Centurion Award recognizes non-recruiting force sailors who have reached 100 contracts in 36 months.



"Recruiters meet their goals when they reach two contracts a month, which adds up to 72 in a successful tour," said NTAG New England's senior enlisted leader, Chief Intelligence Specialist Kelli Haetinger. "Those who get 100 contracts in three years are going above and beyond what is being asked."



Success in recruiting requires self-discipline, according to the recent centurions.



"It is a combination of many things," said Gacuya. "You must be well known in your area, travel to new places and help reveal Navy culture. You also have to know how to effectively communicate on social media. Facebook is a lot more than reading posts."



Gucuya credits his success to his people skills.



"Being optimistic and treating applicants like they are your Sailors, not customers," he stated. "Understanding why they are joining the Navy and what their backstory provides an anchor to them and the Navy."



Mckenzie agrees, stating that recruiting is about getting real with your applicants and not putting on a show.



"I credit my success to my ability to be myself. I'm straight forward and transparent about what the Navy is and what it offers," said Mckenzie. "I'm there for my applicants and I try to look out for them."



Haetinger says successful recruiting attributes include relating to others and asking meaningful questions.



"Both OS1 and TM1 have the type of personality that makes them want to be better," said Haetinger. "They want to be the best. They know that they have to ask questions, that they have to ask the hard questions. They also know that they have to work hard to get what they want. That personality has helped them tremendously in their areas to become the best."



For Gacuya, the most important thing is staying motivated. Always on the go, like most recruiters, Gacuya states the thing that helps him keep moving is the people he helps.



"Seeing the applicants I helped, being excited for them and seeing the smile on their faces motivates me," Gacuya said. "I help reduce their fears and encourage them to go outside of their box like I did when I joined."



The impact of these two recruiters' stepping forward has set the standard for others to follow as they continue to provide career opportunities in the Navy.



NTAG New England covers over 80,000 square miles encompassing the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the Eastern half of New York. Headquartered out of Boston, Massachusetts, the command has more than 35 recruiting stations, eight Navy Operation Support Centers, and four Military Entrance Processing Stations.



