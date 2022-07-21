COLUMN: Nevada Guard’s Purple Resolve program nurtures personal growth, improvement

CARSON CITY, Nevada — Admittedly, I knew very little about the Nevada National Guard’s Purple Resolve program before I enrolled in the course earlier this year. I had read a description of the Purple Resolve program online and learned how it aimed to refine leadership skills and promote the pursuit of lifelong learning.



That overview of the course sounded right up my alley. I welcomed the opportunity to become a better leader and improve my leadership skills.

The day before the course began, I had serious second thoughts about the program.



“What in the world did I get myself into? What am I doing? Do I have time for this? Will I understand the material?” were questions that flooded my mind. Before the class began, I had time for one final panic attack and worried: “What if there is a final test or exam and I fail?”



Purple Resolve proved to be far different than any of my previous military classes.



On the first day of class, I steeled my nerves and took a seat. During the course of the next few days, I established new friendships within the Nevada National Guard that I will maintain and, in my opinion, improved my leadership skills.



Early in the course, I learned Purple Resolve is a military adaptation of Blue Courage, a program aimed at enhancing leadership and learning strategies for law enforcement. Nevada Blue Courage instructors helped the Nevada National Guard develop it Purple Resolve program over the course of the last year and reshaped it for a military audience.



The Purple Resolve educational process provides foundational leadership development for 21st Century Guardsmen. The process closes the gap between how Guardsmen are traditionally trained and what is required of today’s Soldiers and Airmen to effectively serve and meet the demands of the armed forces while remaining healthy and resilient.



As the course progressed, I realized Purple Resolve was the type of program I needed for both personal improvement and growth at this time in my life. It occurred to me that what I learned during the course could be applied both at work and at home.



The Purple Resolve course encouraged everyone to share their personal feelings on myriad topics. We learned discussions and conversations on difficult topics are an important tool for potentially decreasing the number of suicides in society. It’s no secret there is a need for a cultural change in the military to eliminate stigmas surrounding mental health.



I shared past, life-changing experiences from my family and military life — things I never thought I would discuss in public. It proved to be a healing experience. It dawned on me that throughout my adulthood, I often failed to ask for help when I truly needed it.



Other class members – even the quietest and most-introverted students — contributed with terrific, awe-inspiring personal reflections. Some shed tears. Others seemed to gain confidence and move ahead and proactively meet the next challenges in their respective lives.



Purple Resolve also touched on the topics of mission and purpose, diversity and inclusion, resiliency, respect, and health and wellness including holistic health. The class brought students together for open dialogue on dignity, respect, resiliency, courage, and culture and how those topics are applicable with the National Guard.



In a nutshell, it provides tools for people to grow, learn and be the best they can be.



Nearly a year into refining the Purple Resolve curriculum, Nevada National Guard officials have already showcased the course to other National Guard states and the National Guard Bureau in Washington D.C.



After completing the course, I can personally attest Purple Resolve is life-changing. If the opportunity arises, I encourage all Soldiers and Airmen in the Nevada National Guard to take the course.



Purple Resolve classes are set to occur throughout the autumn in both northern and southern Nevada. For information on enrolling in a Nevada Guard Purple Resolve course, call 1-702-856-4829.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2022 Date Posted: 07.21.2022 14:30 Story ID: 425500 Location: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COLUMN: Nevada Guard’s Purple Resolve program nurtures personal growth, improvement, by SSG Zandra Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.