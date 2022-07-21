Introducing Lt. Col. Brenda Miazga: 17th OMRS commander

Courtesy Photo | A photo of then Airman Brenda Lujan during basic training October 1990. Miazga...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A photo of then Airman Brenda Lujan during basic training October 1990. Miazga enlisted into the Air Force for college money and to travel the world. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Brenda K. Miazga assumed command of the 17th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron, June 2.



Miazga is a Colorado native who has served in the Air Force for 32 years. She expressed that she loves the weather in San Angelo because it reminds her of her hometown of Pueblo, Colorado.



She and her husband, Andrew, have been married for 24 years, and they have three children who are attending college: Claire, Vincent, and Benjamin.



Miazga has been a nurse for 25 years and served in the Air Force Reserve for 22 years. She originally joined the Reserve in 1990 as a C-130 guidance and control technician.



“I served 11 years before I turned in my wrenches for whites,” said Miazga. “In 2001, I received my Air Force Reserve commission as a registered nurse; in 2012, I decided to have a second career and joined the ranks of active duty.”



Her 32 years now span across the reserve, the inactive ready reserve, and active duty.

Her motivation for staying in the Air Force comes from her love of leading.

“I love what I do,” said Miazga. “I truly enjoy mentoring and guiding others. I want to do the best I can with whatever mission or task that comes my way, and I will have a smile on my face while doing it. I want to reach and help as many people as possible.”



As the 17th OMRS commander and the chief nurse executive, Miazga is in charge of ambulatory health services for nearly 26,000 patients in the community and ensures the nurses and medical technicians are prepared for anything that comes their way.



“Command is a special trust,” said Miazga. “As a commander, I have legal and moral responsibilities. I want to be an influential mentor with positive impacts and make a difference at every level, which starts at the lowest level. I will be transparent, lead by example, set expectations, enforce accountability, be proactive rather than reactive, and ensure I know and understand my leaders’ focus areas to execute our mission.”