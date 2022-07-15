Spc. Gavin Hoene Locks Up Success

Photo By Riley Anfinson | Spc. Gavin Hoene, assigned to the 233rd Military Police Company, dunks his arms in ice...... read more read more Photo By Riley Anfinson | Spc. Gavin Hoene, assigned to the 233rd Military Police Company, dunks his arms in ice water after successfully completing the Gettysburg Land Navigation Course at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, July 15, 2022. Soldiers had to dip their arms in the water as a safety precaution in order to prevent overheating. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Riley Anfinson, 364th TPASE) see less | View Image Page

CAMP RIPLEY, Minn. – “I’ve always had an enormous interest in law enforcement and helping people in general,” said Hoene. “I like to be someone others can rely on when there is an emergency, someone who can stay calm and assist during chaotic times.”



Spc. Gavin Hoene, a Soldier assigned to the 233rd Military Police Company, Illinois National Guard, is doing all he can to become an Illinois State Police Officer someday.



He started achieving this dream, February 12th, 2020, when he raised his right hand, swearing to serve and protect the United States as a Military Police Officer. But he didn’t stop there; Hoene works at Effingham County Sheriff's Department as a Correctional Officer and is a volunteer firefighter in his hometown: Sigel, Illinois.



“I most definitely want to go on the road. I want to use my training and experience from the military in my civilian life, as I find myself already doing,” Hoene said.



“Hoene will make a great cop one day,” said Spc. Jaycob White, 233rd Military Police Company, Illinois National Guard. “He already has a wonderful background of knowledge and experience between the Guard and his civilian job.”



Hoene currently attends Lake Land Community College in Matton, Illinois, where he studies criminal justice. He plans to continue his education at the University of Illinois-Springfield.



The National Guard isn’t just a stepping stone for Hoene, though. He doesn’t serve just to get the experience; he is proud of what he does and plans to stay in.



“I know what I signed up for, what it meant, and the possibilities. I don’t look at serving as a sacrifice, but an opportunity to do what’s expected of me and do it the best I can,” Hoene added.



“Hoene is goal oriented and he truly understands what is expected of him. He’s always focused and will do what he needs to in order to meet the standard,” said White.



Although Hoene has many commitments, he strives to make everyone around him the best they can be.



“Hoene is respectful,” said White. “He treats everyone exactly how he would want to be treated.”



“The guard has reinforced my respect for others, professionalism, discipline, and much more,” said Hoene.



“He’s an all around good guy. He hasn’t been with the unit very long, but he takes charge and does what he needs to do. He stays on top of it and helps other guys out and makes sure everyone has what they need before himself. He’s just, overall, a good guy,” said White.



“The guard has positively changed my everyday life in many ways. I’ve gotten to experience many new things and people because of the military; I greatly appreciate that,” Hoene says. “I feel proud of what I’ve accomplished and the team I am part of.”