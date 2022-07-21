Minnesota National Guardsman to compete in 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Nathaniel Miska, a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 850th Engineer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Nathaniel Miska, a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 850th Engineer Construction Company, will compete in the 2022 National All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee, July 22-29. Miska was named the Minnesota Army National Guard Soldier of the Year earlier this year. (Photo Illustration by the Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

A Minnesota Guardsman will compete in the 2022 National All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee, July 22-29.



Spc. Nathaniel Miska, a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 850th Engineer Construction Company in Cambridge, was named the Minnesota Army National Guard Soldier of the Year in the prequalification phase of the competition and will now represent Minnesota as he competes against the best Guardsmen across the country.



“This experience has been outstanding, and I would advise future competitors to focus on their mental and physical fitness,” said Miska.



The competition tests Soldiers' mental and physical fitness. Some of the events the competitors will be graded and evaluated on are survival swimming, the Army Combat Fitness Test, and an array of Army warrior tasks.



In preparation for the competition, Miska said he trains 18 hours a week physically and dedicates four hours a week to studying.



“I have learned to network and that I need to stay current on my warrior tasks,” said Miska.



Miska is a graduate from Ortonville High School.