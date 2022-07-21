Meet U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Spivey, a contract specialist assigned to the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard. Spivey is currently supporting the 31st Contracting Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, as one of a three-member team from the MDANG that has temporarily deployed to conduct annual training.



“I’m a traditional guardsman, so this training gives me the opportunity to train and learn active duty systems for when we go down range and deploy,” said Spivey. “It’s interesting to see our counterparts doing contracting on a larger scale operationally speaking in comparison to what we do in Maryland.”



As a contract specialist, Spivey focuses on acquisition of supplies, services and construction to support base operations. He plays a vital role in the contract process following strict standards to ensure every step in the process is carefully reviewed. The contracting process includes preparation, solicitation of documents, price quote comparison and analyzation, as well as understanding contract clauses. Spivey supports the 175th Contracting Squadron that possesses the warrant and authority to negotiate as well as award government contracts to appropriate and qualified vendors. However, the process does not end there, contract specialists also evaluate the company’s performances to ensure the money is executed with integrity and appropriateness.



“Being here at Aviano Staff Sgt. Spivey has been showing a lot of initiative, asking questions on how to do procedures and figuring out how they do things here active duty wise compared to Guard processes,” said Master Sgt. Cory Silfies, a contract specialist assigned to the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard. “He’s a go-getter, an outstanding troop! He’s always willing to lend a hand and go the extra mile to help out.”



According to Spivey contracting is commonly viewed as an objective profession, but it is actually quite the opposite, it is subjective. As a result of his subjective decision making process, Spivey is afforded discretion in order to get the job done.



“In contracting every problem has to be figured out as if it were personally affecting the customer, which are the squadrons and shops on base,” explained Spivey. “Additionally, awarding contracts to local, small businesses facilitates and stimulates the economy and as contract specialists we serve as stewards of taxpayer’s money.”



“This experience has been great, learning from the team here,” said Spivey. “I have been able to see what they do in this OCONUS region, who they support, and operate in an environment similar to a deployed contingency contracting style.”

