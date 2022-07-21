Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army aviator tapped to lead DLA Land and Maritime

    Army aviator tapped to lead DLA Land and Maritime

    Photo By Shannon Mormon | Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins will succeed Navy Rear Adm. Kristen Fabry July 22 as...... read more read more

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Story by Stefanie Hauck 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins will succeed Navy Rear Adm. Kristen Fabry July 22 as commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime and Defense Supply Center Columbus.

    Atkins was most recently the deputy commander for support with 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

    Fabry has commanded the Central Ohio installation since July 2020 and is set to retire this month.

    Atkins was frocked June 23 following U.S. Senate confirmation of her selection for the rank of brigadier general. She will be the first Army leader to command the joint post in a decade.

    Her previous assignments include positions with U.S. Army Materiel Command at Redstone Arsenal, Corpus Christi Army Depot, 82nd Airborne Division, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Special Operations Command. Her joint assignments include division chief for the J-8, Joint Staff, Washington D.C., and commander of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Helicopter Flight Detachment in Belgium as well as deployments in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

    The change of command will be held at the DSCC Operations Center Auditorium with DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic presiding. This will be the first in the installation’s leadership history to feature an all-woman changeover.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 11:11
    Story ID: 425480
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army aviator tapped to lead DLA Land and Maritime, by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Army aviator tapped to lead DLA Land and Maritime

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Army
    DLA Land and Maritime
    DLA Land and Maritime Commnader

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT