Army aviator tapped to lead DLA Land and Maritime

Army Brig. Gen. Gail Atkins will succeed Navy Rear Adm. Kristen Fabry July 22 as commander of the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime and Defense Supply Center Columbus.



Atkins was most recently the deputy commander for support with 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.



Fabry has commanded the Central Ohio installation since July 2020 and is set to retire this month.



Atkins was frocked June 23 following U.S. Senate confirmation of her selection for the rank of brigadier general. She will be the first Army leader to command the joint post in a decade.



Her previous assignments include positions with U.S. Army Materiel Command at Redstone Arsenal, Corpus Christi Army Depot, 82nd Airborne Division, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Special Operations Command. Her joint assignments include division chief for the J-8, Joint Staff, Washington D.C., and commander of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe Helicopter Flight Detachment in Belgium as well as deployments in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.



The change of command will be held at the DSCC Operations Center Auditorium with DLA Director Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic presiding. This will be the first in the installation’s leadership history to feature an all-woman changeover.

