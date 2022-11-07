USACE-Albuquerque District welcomes 38th commander

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., -- Lt. Col. Jerre V. Hansbrough assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District, July 7, 2022, during a formal change of command ceremony at the district headquarters.



Hansbrough replaces Lt. Col. Patrick M. Stevens V who led the Albuquerque District beginning in July 2020.



“I feel extremely fortunate to have been given the opportunity to serve with you,” Stevens said.



“Throughout my time with the district, it's the people, not the monuments to engineering we build, that continued to impress me,” he said. “We had good times, and stressful times, but you, the people that make up this district, were always able to respond when our communities needed us most.”



Several accomplishments under Stevens’ command include the transition of White Sands Military Range and the Army mission from the Fort Worth District to the Albuquerque District; the transition of the regulatory mission in the Western Slope of Colorado from Sacramento District to Albuquerque; the completion of the NNSA Albuquerque Complex; the completion of the McKinley Channel in Alamogordo, N.M.; the early award of the DTRA West headquarters building; the award of Cannon AFB Dangerous Cargo Pad; and the historic emergency response to New Mexico wildfires and flood fight support.



The purpose of a change of command ceremony is to emphasize the continuity of leadership and unit identity, despite the change in individual authority. The Albuquerque District’s area of responsibility includes the entire state of New Mexico, as well as portions of southern Colorado and far west Texas. The district performs design, construction and operations and maintenance services for three Air Force bases; conducts a robust civil works program; and operates and maintains nine dams.



Lt. Col. Hansbrough is from Canton, Ohio. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Life Science and commissioned into the Corps of Engineers. He earned a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Hawaii.



Prior to assuming command of the Albuquerque District, Hansbrough was the Theater Exercises Branch Chief at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.



Hansbrough is no stranger to USACE having previously served as Deputy Area Engineer for the Schofield Barracks Resident Office in the Honolulu District; Project Engineer at the Kanagawa Resident Office in the Japan District; and Deputy District Commander for the Japan District.



“To the Albuquerque district, thank you for the warm welcome. I am impressed with your professionalism, competence, and appreciation for good peppers. I believe food provides insight into the culture of a community, and this team is off to a great start,” said Hansbrough.

