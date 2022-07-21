Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Ships Assist Stranded Mariners in Gulf of Aden

    MV Anatolian

    Courtesy Photo | 220718-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF ADEN (July 18, 2022) Motor Vessel (MV) Anatolian sits dead...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.21.2022

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    MANAMA, Bahrain – Two U.S. Navy ships provided emergency assistance to a stranded motor vessel in the Gulf of Aden, July 18-21.

    USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) first responded to the mayday call issued by Türkiye-flagged motor vessel Anatolian, July 18, while conducting routine operations in the area. Wally Schirra provided Anatolian engineering support as well as food and water supplies for its 14 crewmembers over three days.

    USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) arrived on scene July 20 to replace Wally Schirra and assist Anatolian until an additional support vessel arrived. The U.S. Navy concluded its support the following day.

    Lewis B. Puller is an expeditionary sea base and Wally Schirra is a dry cargo and ammunition ship. Both ships are currently operating in the Middle East region in support of U.S. 5th Fleet.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area encompasses 2.5 million square miles of water area, including the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Gulf and parts of the Indian Ocean.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 10:18
    Story ID: 425473
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 160
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Ships Assist Stranded Mariners in Gulf of Aden, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MV Anatolian
    11th MEU, USS Essex conducts RAS in Arabian Gulf
    IMX/CE 2022 Partner Nations Participate in Photo Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Turkiye

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT