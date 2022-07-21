U.S. Navy Ships Assist Stranded Mariners in Gulf of Aden

Courtesy Photo | 220718-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF ADEN (July 18, 2022) Motor Vessel (MV) Anatolian sits dead...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220718-N-NO146-1001 GULF OF ADEN (July 18, 2022) Motor Vessel (MV) Anatolian sits dead in the water, July 18, off the coast of Somalia due to loss of electrical power. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Two U.S. Navy ships provided emergency assistance to a stranded motor vessel in the Gulf of Aden, July 18-21.



USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) first responded to the mayday call issued by Türkiye-flagged motor vessel Anatolian, July 18, while conducting routine operations in the area. Wally Schirra provided Anatolian engineering support as well as food and water supplies for its 14 crewmembers over three days.



USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) arrived on scene July 20 to replace Wally Schirra and assist Anatolian until an additional support vessel arrived. The U.S. Navy concluded its support the following day.



Lewis B. Puller is an expeditionary sea base and Wally Schirra is a dry cargo and ammunition ship. Both ships are currently operating in the Middle East region in support of U.S. 5th Fleet.



The U.S. 5th Fleet operating area encompasses 2.5 million square miles of water area, including the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Gulf and parts of the Indian Ocean.