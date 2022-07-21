British Academy Officer Cadets train at Grafenwoehr

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Low | British Army Officer Cadets with The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst are evaluated on...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Low | British Army Officer Cadets with The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst are evaluated on their leadership skills during a simulated assault at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 11, 2022. The simulation was part of exercise Dynamic Victory, one of the many training challenges that lie between an Officer Cadet and their commissioning as an Army officer from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low) see less | View Image Page

For two weeks, Army Officer Cadets with The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst have put their leadership skills to the test during Exercise Dynamic Victory at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 9-23, 2022.



Dynamic Victory is the final hurdle that lies between an Officer Cadet and their commissioning as an Army officer from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS).



“It’s been really good for us to get out of our usual training environment and out of the UK,” British Army Officer Cadet Matthew Farrell said. “Coming to Germany for our culminating exercise gives us a chance to show that what we’ve learned in training up until now is working.”



As the U.S. Army’s largest permanent training area, Grafenwoehr provides an ideal environment for the cadets to test Live Fire Tactical Training and the leadership skills they've gained over the past two years.



“The terrain around here is brilliant,” said British Army Colour Sgt. Ryan North, RMAS Assistant Instructor. “It’s difficult, more spread out and vast, which enables a company contexed operation and puts the Cadets through that planning cycle and thought process.”



Holding the exercise in Germany allows for Officer Cadets to get a taste of what it will be like when they deploy to places they are unfamiliar with on short notice, said North.



The exercise includes support for aviation, opposing forces (OPFOR) and logistical support from 7th Army Training Command, which develops shared experiences and interoperability training with U.S. forces.



“It’s beneficial for the Cadets to see that there is a lot that goes into an overseas deployment and for them to understand the importance of working with other nations,” North said. “We’re working with the Americans and the Germans to run these ranges.”



The Cadets are no strangers to working with soldiers from other nations by this point, as there are international Cadets in each platoon.



“I really enjoy this program because of how diverse it is and its acceptance of different people and militaries,” U.S. Army Officer Cadet Adriana Torres Rivera said. “As an international Cadet, you get to experience the British cultures and traditions, which is way more than I ever expected to do this early in my military career.”



Torres Rivera went on to say that there are Cadets from all over the globe and having international students enriches the program.



“It’s heartwarming to see Cadets from all different backgrounds working together. It gives you the feeling that, despite what’s going on in the world, everything will be alright.” British Army Warrant Officer 2 Ben Jennison, Quarter Master Sergeant Instructor, said.