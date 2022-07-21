Navy Civilian Hiring Fair on August 13

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 21, 2022) – The U.S. Navy is looking for a few good caregivers. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Naval Station Great Lakes will be holding a hiring fair and offering immediate employment to qualified applicants.



“Ensuring we have talented team members is vital in our support of the Sailors and families of Great Lakes,” said Capt. Jason Williamson, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer. “We are looking forward to welcoming new team members who will support the mission here at the quarterdeck of the Navy to train every new Sailor in the U.S. Navy.”



Navy Child & Youth Programs (CYP) representatives will be at the Great Lakes Community Center in Forrestal Village, 2007 Virginia Avenue, Great Lakes on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The hiring fair will include on-site qualifications screening, interviews, and human resources orientation.



“Be prepared to stay until 2 p.m. as tentative hire letters will be issued the same day,” said Jenee Barnett, Great Lakes CYP program director. “All applicants should bring their resume, a photo ID card, SSN card, certifications (CPR, etc.), high school diploma/GED or college transcripts if applicable, and bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit payments. CYP applicants are requested to bring three references or letters of recommendation (two professional, one personal).”



CYP provides all ages of care including Child Development Centers (6 weeks to 5 years of age), School-Aged Care (6 to 12 years) and Teen Programs (13 to 18 years).



Eligible applicants must be age 18 and older with a minimum of a high school diploma or GED to be considered for full-time and flexible direct care positions for CYP.



Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) representatives will also be at the hiring fair. MWR delivers programs and services to the military community that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness and quality of life. Examples include Marina, Golf Course, Gyms and Fitness Centers, Aquatics Programs, Library, Recreation Centers, Special Events, Food and Beverage locations. All levels of education (high school diploma or GED minimum) will be considered and applicants must be at least 16 years to be considered for a variety of flexible and full-time MWR positions.

Operating hours at these facilities range from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and shifts can include weekends, nights and special events.



Navy CYP and MWR provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics.



TO APPLY: Visit www.navylifegl.com/jobs to download and complete the forms required to apply for Veterans Preference (VP) or Military Spousal Employment Preference (MSEP). Applicants may call 847-688-4470 for more information about the hiring fair.



Press inquiries should be directed to 847-530-9440 or by email nsgl-pao@us.navy.mil. For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA.

