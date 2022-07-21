Relatives Who Obtain Visas Can Now Visit SOFA Members in Japan

The process of obtaining this visa has many steps, therefore it is recommended that the SOFA members and their visitors start the process well in advance of the intended travel.



The person(s) wanting to visit Japan must initiate the process by reaching out to their current location’s assigned Consulate General of Japan. A list of embassy and consulates within the U.S. and worldwide can be found on the U.S. Embassy in Japan website. https://www.us.emb-japan.go.jp/jicc/consulate-guide.html



Temporary visas are valid for 3 months, and the consulate will not accept applications more than 3 months before the departure date. It is recommended that SOFA members and their visitors start their visa application at least 6 weeks before the departure date.



Requirements to obtain the temporary visa may vary depending upon the location of the consulate in which the application process is started. It is imperative that the person wishing to travel to Japan adhere to the guidance provided by their consulate as it may differ from guidance someone else receives from a consulate in a different location.



SOFA members should be prepared to provide an invitation letter, proof of relationship with the visitor, photo ID such as a driver’s license or passport, and military ID or PCS orders.



Additionally, SOFA members must provide an invitation letter addressed to the Japanese ambassador or the consul-general. The letter must include the address where the visitor will stay.

Templates for the invitation letter, application form, information for each Japan embassy/consulate, and updates on the application process can be located on the following document on the U.S. Embassy in Japan website: https://www.us.emb-japan.go.jp/j/download/SOFA.pdf



Once the invitation letter and supporting documents are completed by the SOFA member, they must be sent to the person applying for a visa. The visitor must submit all required documents to the Japanese embassy/consulate for their respective location. When all documents are submitted, the Government of Japan will decide if the visa is approved or denied. The response usually takes about a week.



Although travel restrictions have become more lenient and entry to Japan is now possible, SOFA visitors must take a PCR/molecular COVID-19 test and receive a negative result within 72-hours prior to commencing travel to Japan. Proof of the negative test result will be required to enter Japan. Information pertaining to COVID-19 mitigation requirements to enter Japan can be found at the following link: https://www.us.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/travel_and_visa.html





For questions or concerns about the application process, visitors and SOFA members are encouraged to contact their consulate for further guidance.

