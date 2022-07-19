Photo By Susan Lee | Col. Heather A. Levy, USACE Far East District (FED) commander, speaks to family,...... read more read more Photo By Susan Lee | Col. Heather A. Levy, USACE Far East District (FED) commander, speaks to family, friends, and guests during the Far East District change of command ceremony held at River Bend Golf Course, USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 19. Levy arrived at FED from the Army War College, where she earned a master’s degree in strategic studies, and was recognized as a distinguished graduate. see less | View Image Page

Far East District welcomes Col. Levy as its 38th commander

By Susan Lee



USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Far East District (FED) conducted a change of command ceremony during which Col. Christopher W. Crary relinquished command of FED to Col. Heather A. Levy at Riverbend Golf Course, July 19.



Brig. Gen. Kirk E. Gibbs, commanding general of the USACE Pacific Ocean Division (POD), presided over the ceremony.



Gibbs praised Crary’s three-year tenure, highlighting achievements which included the execution of 218 projects valued at $2.5 billion, as well as the completion of several of the most anticipated facilities within the Yongsan Relocation Plan, during a global pandemic.



“When I went to sleep at night, I felt good about our mission in Korea,” said Gibbs. “That was because Chris was out here, surrounded by an amazing leadership team and superb district of people.”



During Crary’s farewell remarks, he reflected on his time in command and the great work that was accomplished by District employees, DOD and industry partners.



“65 years of legacy ‘Building Strong’ in the Republic of Korea—from bases, airfields, roads, headquarters facilities, army family housing, barracks, hospitals, schools…You name it, you have built it…and remained ready to fight tonight if called upon,” said Crary. “There are no words I can say to truly express my gratitude for your professionalism, strong sense of service to our military and the U.S.-ROK alliance, and your support to me.”



While the District bid farewell to Crary, he will remain in the USACE family. Crary departs for Fort Shafter, Hawaii, where he will serve as POD deputy commander.



With the passing of the colors, which symbolizes the change of command, Levy became the 38th commander of USACE’s only maneuver district. Gibbs formally welcomed Levy into the POD family and expressed his confidence in her leadership.



“She is a phenomenal leader with experience in the Pacific,” said Gibbs. “I have full faith and confidence that you are the right person to take on the responsibility of leading the storied Far East District.”



Levy, a California native, arrived from the Army War College, where she earned a master’s degree in strategic studies, and was recognized as a distinguished graduate. During her remarks, Levy thanked Gibbs, Crary, and the FED workforce for the warm reception and expressed her commitment to continuing the District’s legacy.



“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to command FED,” said Levy. “I appreciate the trust you are placing in me and the rest of the District, and I accept that responsibility with the commitment it deserves.”



To see Levy’s official biography, go to FED’s website: www.pof.usace.army.mil.



USACE Far East District is the premier engineering, design, and construction agent for all DOD agencies in the Republic of Korea. Since its inception, the Far East District has played a critical role in the security and stability of the region, and in strengthening the alliance between the U.S. and the ROK. As such, it also fulfills a unique mission; as the only “maneuver” district within USACE, FED must always be prepared for war, even while building for peace on the Korean peninsula. The Far East District is responsible for executing an $11 billion program, the largest relocation and construction program managed by the U.S. Army. FED is one of four districts within the Pacific Ocean Division, and one of 45 districts within USACE. It is headquartered at USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea.