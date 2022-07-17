National Guard Soldiers Conduct Detainee Operations Training

CAMP RIPLEY, Minn. — With every second that passed by, the sunrays grew stronger. There were no clouds and no wind. Just the relentless sun beating down on everyone who stepped out of cover. Drinking water felt like watering a plant after letting all the soil dry up. The grass was drying out, lips were starting to crack, skin continued to burn, but none of this stopped the 933rd Military Police Company from completing their mission during a field training exercise here, July 17, 2022.



There were rows of tin shacks that appeared all white from reflecting the sun. Berms surrounded the training area. Around the side of the shacks came a loud scream.



“Ahhhhh, stay away from me! I will kill you!” shouted a role-playing enemy during detainee operations training.



The 933rd was in the middle of their FTX as part of their Annual Training for forward-deployment rotation.



“Currently we are training Sticks Lanes 4 - our preparation for mobilization,” said 1st Sgt. Shane Watts, 933rd Military Police Company.



We are training to become 31E, which is a correctional officer in the military, Watts added.



For a total of 72 hours, the unit performed detainee operations, day and night.



“Detainee operations are when an enemy is captured out in the field and brought to a detention facility, similar to a jail,” said Sgt. Ryan Wagner, 933rd Military Police Company.



Once a detainee is captured, they are brought to base to be in-processed. From there, depending on the needs of the detainee, the Soldiers will bring them to human intelligence, medical, or a holding cell. They are searched thoroughly to ensure they don’t have any contraband that could be used to hurt someone or themselves.



The Soldiers are trained to execute the mission while keeping the enemy safe as well.



“Yes we’re capturing the enemy, but we’re protecting them,” said Wagner. “We’re not overstepping our boundaries or treating them inhumanely; it’s all about being fair and impartial and transferring the enemy into American custody to safely accomplish the mission.”



“We’re seen as the protectors and it’s the right thing to do. No matter what your view is, you’re given an assignment and we treat them how we would hope to get treated in the same [respect]. The Geneva Convention spells it out: you treat them with respect and dignity,” added Watts



The FTX is designed to push the Soldiers to the limits and challenge them, so when it comes time for the real thing, they are ready.



“As far as the training goes, it’s extremely beneficial and if we were to have to do this tomorrow in a real-life scenario, I think we would do very well,” said Wagner.



“I have a lot of confidence in our Soldiers, and we get the best training available and we strive to do the best every time. We have a great bunch of Soldiers and leaders and I have all the confidence in the world that we're going to complete the mission as…expected,” said Watts.

