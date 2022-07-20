Canada: A 'Capable, Adaptive, Partner' at RIMPAC 2022

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Elisha Smith | 220707-N-MR124-1075 MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, Hawaii (July 7, 2022) A Royal Canadian...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Elisha Smith | 220707-N-MR124-1075 MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, Hawaii (July 7, 2022) A Royal Canadian Air Force Patrol (CP) 140 Aurora aircraft prepares to land on at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 7, in support of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elisha Smith) see less | View Image Page

Part 2 – RCAF takes to the sky over RIMPAC 2022



By: Royal Canadian Navy Lt. Michelle Scott, HMCS Vancouver Public Affairs Officer

Canadian Armed Air Force Capt. Jennie Derenzis, Combined Information Bureau, RIMPAC 2022

Canadian Armed Air Force Maj. Trevor Reid, Combined Information Bureau, RIMPAC 2022



The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is playing a significant role in 2022’s iteration of the multi-nation Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), hosted by the Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet and led by the Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, biennially. RIMPAC 2022, taking place June 29 to August 4, has returned to a full-scale implementation of the world’s largest maritime exercise. It follows a scaled-back RIMPAC 2020 during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Holding the critical role of RIMPAC 2022 Commander, Joint Force Air Component, Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Brig. Gen. Mark Goulden, commands more than 170 aircraft during the exercise. Airframes under his charge include a variety of fighter, transport, air-to-air refuelling, ground attack, rotary wing and tilt rotor aircraft, and maritime aviation assets from six nations.



A key component of the RCAF’s support to RIMPAC 2022 is the provision of approximately 50 of its members who are working alongside the U.S. Air Force’s 613th Air Operations Squadron in the Combined Aerospace Operations Centre (CAOC). The CAOC is the coordination hub for all air tasking orders that facilitate aircraft effects throughout the exercise.



The RCAF is also taking part in the exercise over the Pacific Ocean by deploying two CP-140 Aurora Long Range Patrol aircraft. These aircrews have considerable experience working with partners and allies in the Pacific region, having recently supported two previous operations.



“We will be conducting surface, subsurface, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions on the exercise,” said Canadian Armed Air Force Maj. Andy Holden, 407 Long Range Patrol Squadron detachment commander. “The RCAF has considerable expertise, but we’re happy to learn from our Australian, Indian, Japanese, Korean and American partners with whom we are flying to build our capabilities.”



Additional RCAF air capability with participation in RIMPAC 2022 are the CC-177 Globemaster from 429 Transport Squadron, that delivered personnel and equipment to Kaneohe Bay (Oahu) in early July, and both Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) and Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) embarked CH-148 Cyclone helicopter air detachments. The latter provide their ships eyes and ears beyond the horizon during the sea phase of the exercise.



When reflecting on Canada’s air force contributions to RIMPAC 2022, Brig. Gen. Goulden shared his take.



“RIMPAC 2022 is rooted in the theme ‘Capable, Adaptive, Partners.’ It’s about increasing interoperability, resiliency and agility amongst partner nations, with the goal of ensuring a stable and secure Pacific that provides all nations the opportunity to prosper, he said. “The RCAF is both proud and enthusiastic to find its place in and contribute to that effort, and also this year to provide expertise at the leadership level of air power. With each sortie and through the invaluable practicing of joint-capability, we continue to build and cement lasting and meaningful relationships with our nation partners.”



Look for Part 3 of this series, RCN optimizes on opportunities to work with allies during RIMPAC 2022, coming soon.