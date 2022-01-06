USACE-Albuquerque District staff at Trinidad Lake help area students learn about water and water safety

Courtesy Photo | USACE-Albuquerque District park ranger Kyle Sisco explains to students how the dam at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | USACE-Albuquerque District park ranger Kyle Sisco explains to students how the dam at Trinidad in southern Colorado was built during the the annual water festival held at Trinidad State Junior College, May 17-18, 2022. Albuquerque District staff from the Trinidad Dam project office participated in the festival, presenting on topics such as “Dam Building 101” and water safety, along with Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) outreach. see less | View Image Page

TRINIDAD, COLO. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District staff from the Trinidad Dam project office participated in two area water safety outreach events in May.



More than 800 children from kindergarten to 12th grade attended the annual water festival held at Trinidad State Junior College, May 17-18, 2022.



“All of the staff at the Trinidad Lake Project Office enjoy collaborating on this event and sharing our passion for USACE, the dam, and the natural resources in the area,” said Kim Falen, Trinidad Lake Project Office Manager.



The lake staff presented on topics such as “Dam Building 101” and water safety, along with Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM) outreach.



In the “Dam Building 101” presentation, Trinidad Lake park ranger Kyle Sisco explained to the students how the dam at Trinidad was built.



“The enthusiasm of the kids at this annual event is always a great way to kick off the summer!” Falen said.



Trinidad Lake staff have participated in several previous water festivals.



Trinidad staff also participated in a joint program with Colorado Parks & Wildlife in May. The event focused on “Fish, Fishing, and Water Safety” with 76 students from three local schools attending. CPW even gave participating students a fishing pole and water safety items at the event.



Water safety outreach events provide an opportunity for the project office to engage with local students in a fun, outdoor environment on subjects such as the importance of the dams and reservoirs, water safety, natural resources, and career paths in natural resources and engineering.