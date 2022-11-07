Corps of Engineers hosts ribbon cutting at Lake Ashtabula visitor center

The St. Paul District celebrated the reopening of its newly renovated visitor center at its Lake Ashtabula Dam and Recreation Area, as well as the site’s 70th anniversary, with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 18. Speakers at the event include Col. Karl Jansen, St. Paul District Commander; Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud; and Barnes County Commissioner Cindy Schwehr, who also grew up in the area.



“The upgraded visitor center includes many things: the history of the area including its first inhabitants dating back 10-11,000 years; the form, function and operation of the dam; and the history of the people who worked here and cared for the site and showed a lot of stewardship. We hope the public will enjoy this facility,” said Jansen in his remarks.



Baldhill Dam was completed in 1951 and was dedicated in 1952. The visitor center was constructed in 1977 and originally housed a park ranger office and some displays related to the flora and fauna of the recreation area. The visitor center was renovated to include interpretive displays about the site and its relationship with the community.



Today, Baldhill Dam provides municipal water supply, flood risk reduction, recreation, rural water supply and pollution abatement. The Corps operates seven recreation areas at Lake Ashtabula, as well as actively manages 14 separate wildlife areas at Lake Ashtabula.



