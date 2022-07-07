Multi-faiths Come Together With Singular Goal

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kylie Jagiello | PEARL HARBOR (July 7, 2022) Royal Canadian Armed Forces chaplain Cmdr. Shaun Yaskiw...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Kylie Jagiello | PEARL HARBOR (July 7, 2022) Royal Canadian Armed Forces chaplain Cmdr. Shaun Yaskiw speaks to partner-nation members during the International Chaplaincy Symposium at Joint Base Pearl Harbor as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 7. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Australian Navy photo by LSIS Kylie Jagiello) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR (July 7, 2022) Various religious denominations gathered during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 International Chaplaincy Symposium onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 7, where an opening prayer conducted in the Joint Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel by a Buddhist chaplain, set the tone to share and learn from every faith.



The two-day symposium offered an opportunity for several partner nations, including Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Republic of Korea and the U.S., to discuss religious affairs during military operations. Christian, Catholic, Muslim and Buddhist faiths were all represented and all were equal partners with a common goal to understand how each can support their military personnel.



“All humans are endowed by their creator with certain rights,” said U.S. Navy Chief of Chaplains, Rear Adm. Gregory Todd, citing the U.S. Declaration of Independence. “Uttered more than 240 years ago, they were words by men limited in their experience and perspective. Yet the words from an aspirational point of view, still have impact. Courage is a warrior virtue, that is the responsibility of leaders to cultivate."



Royal Canadian Forces Cmdr. Shaun Yaskiw, a chaplain with 22 years of experience with the United Church of Canada, currently advises military leadership on the well-being of serving personnel.



“My role is to help senior leaders understand the truth on the ground and what is affecting people's lives serving within the command structure,” said Yaskiw. “With a multi-denominational perspective at the symposium, I learned we each have our own strengths, weaknesses and limitations. We need to be willing to listen, talk and communicate together, it gives us broader understanding of what we share and how together we can multiply what we bring.”



Royal Australian Navy Chaplain Catherine Wynn Jones believes meeting people regardless of their views and helping them live life to the full is the most important aspect of her job.



“Self-care is important for everyone to get through challenging times,” said Wynn Jones. “Developing friendships, connections and interoperability across all the nations at the symposium was an important takeaway.



Wynn Jones said regardless of your faith group, the symposium reinforced harmony across all denominations in their mission and purpose.



“We are all united in providing support, friendship and care for our members,” she said.



