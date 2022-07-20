The “Watchdog” Brigade Passes Unit Colors for Change of Command

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii –"Watchdog" Soldiers, families, and supporters gathered at Hamilton Field to mark the passing of the 8th Military Police Brigade’s colors from Col. Michael Jensik to Col. Charlie Green during a change of command ceremony, July 15.



The history, tradition, and accomplishments of the command are embodied in the colors. The passing of colors from an outgoing to an incoming commander ensures that the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust, and signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit's commander.



During the ceremony, hosted by Brig. Gen. Jered Helwig, Commanding General of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, the unit colors were passed from the outgoing to the new brigade commander signifying the official relinquish and assumption of command for the 8th MP Bde.



After the passing of the unit colors, Jensik, former commander, took to the podium to address the "Watchdog" Soldiers for the last time.



“I would like to begin by saying thank you to all of the wonderful Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and officers that made this morning possible, as if your days were not busy enough… once again my ‘Watchdog’ teammates, you prove yourselves to be mobile, agile, and versatile,” Jensik said.



From the podium, the former ‘Watchdog’ commander expressed his gratitude for his Soldiers’ resiliency during difficult times caused by the outbreak of the COVID pandemic that began during his command.



“COVID doesn’t care about where you are from, your race, ethnicity, gender, or your favorite ball club,” said Jensik. “It affects everyone. Sometimes we hear that we are a nation divided. No we are not. Not when it counts. As the brigade commander I watched all of you across the brigade pull together even closer than you already were.”



In his remarks to Jensik, Helwig said “the Watchdog Brigade has accomplished a complex and dangerous mission flawlessly. This is a testament to your strong leadership and guidance. Thank you and your Soldiers for all that you have done in support of the 8th TSC, The Army, the Joint Force, and our civil authorities… We all wish you and your family the very best as you begin the next chapter of your life."



During Jensik’s tenure, the “Watchdog” Brigade provided the United States Indo-Pacific Command theater of operations with critical protection assets such as law enforcement, explosive ordnance disposal, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear support on Oahu, Hawaii and throughout the Pacific. The brigade executed more than 15 exercises across seven countries within the area of responsibility by providing detainee operations, military working dog employment, and explosive ordnance disposal capabilities. The unit executed 300 EOD missions in over 20 different countries supporting army, joint, and multinational forces as well as federal, state, and local authorities.



“In closing I would like to say how proud I am of all of you,” said Jensik. “Remember to be professional, be bold, and don’t forget kind… It was my honor to be part of this team. Good luck to all of you and Godspeed.”



In closing, Helwig welcomed Green to the 8th TSC Team.



“Charlie, you bring a host of skills and experience to the team and I know you will successfully lead this outstanding unit,” said Helwig. “General Patton said, ‘never tell people how to do things. Tell them what to do and they will surprise you with their ingenuity.’ The Watchdogs will be called upon time and time again and be asked to execute difficult and dangerous missions. We place our trust in you to ensure they have received the proper training and resources to safely execute their mission. The torch is now in your hands, continue to provide the theater with world-class protection.”

