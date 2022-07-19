Wing welcomes new honorary commanders

The 189th Airlift Wing recently welcomed Mr. John Burgess, Dr. Angela Kremers, and Mr. David Valovich, to the wing as the new honorary commanders on July 19, 2022, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The three honorary commanders were presented the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the wing’s mission and the Arkansas Air National Guard by participating in a tour of the wing facilities, mission brief, and more.



Burgess is a co-founder of Mainstream Technologies and has served as president since its inception in 1996. He also serves as Mainstream’s Chief Security Officer and leads the company’s Cybersecurity Management and Consulting unit. He currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the International Association of Cloud and Managed Services Providers (MSP Alliance), the Board of the Little Rock Technology Park, and the Arkansas Institute for Performance Excellence Board. Though he currently holds these titles, he has been involved in many civic and professional organizations supporting the state throughout his professional career.



Kremers, the 189th Mission Support Group honorary commander, is the Dean of Technical and Professional Studies at the University of Arkansas - Pulaski Technical College. As the honorary commander for the 189 MSG, she saw the many different facets of the group that keeps the wing running. Prior to her current position, she was the Associate Director and Director at the Arkansas Department of Education Division of Career and Technical Education, where she provided senior administrative leadership in support of the division’s efforts to prepare Arkansas students for future college and career success.



Valovich, the 189th Maintenance Group honorary commander, is the Vice President of Operations and Administration at Galley Support Innovations. The company designs and manufactures interior hardware for clients in the aviation, marine, rail, and private transportation industries. His knowledge of the aviation industry’s needs makes him the perfect selection for the maintenance group.



Col. Dean Martin, the 189 AW commander, along with the wing’s group commanders and chiefs, provided individual group briefs and details, driving in-depth conversations regarding the mission, vision, and priorities the wing strives to live by.



“We look forward to solidifying our partnerships with our new honorary commanders,” said Martin. “Each one is well established and influential in the Central Arkansas community. As we highlight our outstanding Airmen and multiple mission sets to our honorary commanders in an effort to educate and promote opportunities available through the Air National Guard, we will look for mutually beneficial opportunities to work together in furthering the development of the Arkansas workforce.”

Date Taken: 07.19.2022 Date Posted: 07.20.2022 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Wing welcomes new honorary commanders, by MSgt Jessica Roles