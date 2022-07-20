Tough as Royalty

Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs

ATLANTIC OCEAN — Warrior toughness is something many U.S. Sailors are familiar with. It is used throughout the fleet to assist Sailors in many ways. However, the U.S. Sailors are not the only ones training with warrior toughness. The Royal Navy Chaplains are familiar with the program as well.

“I have been working with Commander Surface Force, Atlantic (SURFLANT) and supporting their role out of the warrior toughness initiative,” said Royal Navy Chaplain Mark Mander. Originally from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, Mander is part of an exchange program with the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps attached to SURFLANT and is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) for July 2022.

Chaplains use a variety of programs to support Sailors in many different ways. One such program is the warrior toughness program.

Mander, a chaplain of nine years, has been serving with the U.S. Navy for a year. He said that the warrior toughness program has been a tool used to support the everyday Sailor and keep them in the fight. He also said that the warrior toughness program looks at the mental, physical and spiritual aspects of an individual and serves as a resource for Sailors so they can optimize their performance.

“Warrior toughness is an evidence based, holistic, individualized, human performance skill set that strengthens mental, physical and spiritual toughness,” said Mander. “Warrior toughness essentially is all about helping the Sailor who takes a hit and to have them keep fighting and perform under pressure to excel in the day in and day out grind.”

Mander explained that some of the simplest techniques are methods such as controlling your breathing to lower your heart rate during stressful situations to progressive muscle relaxation.

“We work on a Sailor’s warrior toughness simply from managing their energy to helping them develop specific, measureable, attainable, relevant and timely (SMART) goals,” said Mander. “It has developed into a fantastic holistic human performance initiative.”

Mander said that an example of using SMART goals could be a Sailor who is behind on goals or qualifications, giving them an objective and illustrating that it is possible to obtain their goal with a realistic plan.

“As a chaplain, nobody is hopeless. I believe that people can be helped,” said Mander. “There’s something inside everyone.”

Mander said that participating in the chaplain exchange program and going underway on the U.S. Navy’s newest ship has been a complete learning experience.

“I have learned a lot about ship life here, in different aspects,” said Mander. “Just seeing the day-to-day life of this floating city is fantastic, from how you compact the trash, to the various religious services onboard to observing general quarters.”

With everything Mander learned from going out to sea on Ford, he clarified that both U.S. chaplains and Royal Navy chaplains maintain similar goals.

“Being a chaplain is just being that spiritual friend and advisor to all,” said Mander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2022 Date Posted: 07.20.2022 15:32 Story ID: 425420