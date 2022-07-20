Courtesy Photo | U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Midshipman clean components from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Midshipman clean components from one of USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) close-in weapon system, July 11, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Midshipman Alyse Ray) see less | View Image Page

Comradery Underway

Story by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Daniel Perez

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



Every year, thousands of students go through both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. These students are called Midshipmen. Although the curriculum and outcomes are slightly different for each school, they still aim to train and maintain some of the best officers to server in the interest of United States maritime operations. In order to achieve this, cadets are sent to sail with a ship to provide them with a better picture of how their training applies to the real world.

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting training prior to its deployment later this year. Embarked with ship’s company are Midshipmen who have joined the crew in order to get a taste of life out to sea.

Christian Hirano, from Longmont, Colorado, is one such student. Currently making his way through the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy after deciding it was a better fit for him than the Air Force.

“I realized I didn’t want to join the Air Force once they started moving more toward drone pilots,” said Hirano. “I really wanted to fly and what I heard from other graduates was that the Merchant Marine Academy was a better path towards aviation.”

For Thomas Pottenburgh, from Jacksonville, Florida, joining the Naval Academy was a childhood dream.

“When I was little, I went on a camping trip near Annapolis, Maryland, and during part of that trip, I got to go sailing around the Naval Academy,” said Pottenburgh. “I got to see the academy very briefly, but I was like ‘oh I’m going to try and apply here one day.’”

Each academy has different objectives, but they both want their students to experience sea life. The Naval Academy is more focused on training their students to be leaders on warships, while the Merchant Marine Academy tends to focus its curriculum more on commercial sailing practices said Pottenburgh.

The Merchant Marine Academy sends their sailors to sea to work on what is called ‘sea projects’ said Hirano.

“For example, we can be tasked to write full reports on different kinds of engine room systems, how they work, why they work, what kinds we have onboard,” said Hirano. “Just tying in the application knowledge from, ‘ok I know what an auxiliary boiler does this in theory, so what does this specific auxiliary boiler do?’”

This sea project is what lead Hirano to board his first ship, but there was something else that excited him about setting sail.

“I was kind of wanting to get away from my world real fast,” said Hirano, while remembering the first time he got underway with a U.S. Navy Merchant Marine vessel. “I had just broken up with my girlfriend.”

On the other hand, Pottenburgh was sent out to gather as much experience as he could before commissioning as a Navy Officer.

“I was very curious because a lot of submarines contain classified systems,” said Pottenburgh, speaking about the first time he went underway with the USS Alabama (SSBN 731). “It was like I finally have this opportunity to run around a submarine and observe all this cool stuff.”

Hirano said that going out to sea and becoming a 21st century Sailor can sometimes feel daunting.

“The days can feel long. Sometimes you have to put in a 12 hour day or more,” said Hirano. “And I still have to get my school projects accomplished on top of that. It is not for the faint of heart.”

According to Hirano, finding the day-to-day motivation to get things done can be difficult.

“We like to occupy our minds with work. If you’re going to be out here, might as well put your time to good use.” said Hirano, “Besides work, you can usually find myself and the other cadets listening to music, discussing current events and sometimes we like to go around the ship on small little adventures.”

Those small little adventures can easily turn into some of the most memorable experiences said Hirano.

“For instance, being able to take a helicopter ride the other day was just really awesome.” said Hirano with a smile on his face. “While we were up there, it at times, felt like we were in a freefall. Felt like a roller-coaster in the air, it was great.”

Pottenburgh found that ship life can form fast friendships between two strangers.

“Personally, Alyse [another Naval Academy student] and I, did not know each other at all before showing up in Norfolk in June for our embarkation on the Ford,” said Pottenburgh. “We formed a fast friendship. We were eating in the mess hall one night together and suddenly someone came up to us and asked ‘do you want to go to the bridge with us?’ Before I knew it, we were on the bridge, at night, looking at the stars. It’s those tiny little excursions, going to the library, going to get snacks, going to the bridge, that can really make your day. Especially when you’re surrounded by good company.”