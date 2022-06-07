Joint Munitions Command Hosts Supervisor Boot Camp

The Joint Munitions Command Human Resources Team recently hosted three virtual Supervisor Boot Camps offered to new supervisors across the entire munitions enterprise. This initiative was a direct result of feedback from the Project Inclusion Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities, Threats analysis. Based on that feedback, the team developed a strategy that aligned with JMC Campaign Plan Line-of-Effort 1: Soldier, Civilian and Family Readiness and the Army People Strategy. This established the framework necessary for the development of World Class Leaders within JMC. The three day sessions were held on MS Teams. The sessions were developed by JMC’s HR Team with subject matter experts from each directorate and provided to new supervisors with an overview of relevant topics, including professional development, recruiting/staffing, and leave administration.



Senior leaders provided opening remarks in support of all sessions, sharing their leadership styles and philosophies. Col. Todd Burnley, JMC chief of staff, kicked off the first session, “JMC is committed to creating an inclusive culture of learning,” said Burnley.” As a supervisor, communication and relationships are critical to everything we do. Knowing your weaknesses and always being open to learning and developing yourself is vital to your success as a leader.”



The boot camp engaged new supervisors with multiple topics including: classification, staffing, benefits, onboarding, performance management discussions, leave administration, Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention, and Equal Employment Opportunity. Supervisors were able to identify specific challenges and close skill gaps, enabling them to enhance their abilities and learn how to become more effective leaders.



One JMC supervisor, Small Caliber Division Chief Brian Willis, stated “By attending this workshop, I gained new knowledge in areas I didn’t have a lot of experience with prior to becoming a supervisor. It is important for new supervisors to have this training in order to build better leaders for tomorrow.”



JMC Deputy to the Commander, Mr. Jay Carr, said “It’s important to build trust as a leader. If you lead by example and treat your employees with dignity and respect, they will go the extra mile for you. As leaders, take this opportunity to network and learn from each other to develop your leadership skills.”



Supervisors should continue to utilize the tools they developed from the Supervisor Boot Camp and provide knowledge transfer to their teammates. This class provided foundational information that will support and develop JMC’s new leaders. The enterprise is conscious and deliberate in its effort to insert transformational talent opportunities, assuring that the workforce is modernized and ready to meet mission requirements through 2030.



Col. Steven Dorris, Blue Grass Army Depot commander, provided closing remarks for installation-level leaders. “JMC, and each of its installations, are in charge of developing and training supervisors,” said Dorris. “This block of instruction is a perfect example of that. Please take what you have learned this week and pay it forward so that the knowledge and insight you gained can be useful to your employees.”

