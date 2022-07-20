Iammartino takes command of 2d TSB

WIESBADEN, Germany — The 2d Theater Signal Brigade hosted a change of ceremony here July 20 2022.



U.S. Army Col. Ronald Iammartino Jr took command of the signal brigade charged with conducting Department of Defense Information Network operations to enable mission command in support of U.S. Army, Joint and multinational operations throughout the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of operation.



During his remarks, Iammartino thanked the members of 2d TSB for the sacrifices, hard work and dedication in supporting the mission.



“Thank you for your service, for your mission focus and teamwork, for what you have done, for what you do, and what you need to be ready to do,” he said. “The sacrifices you and your families make matter. You’re the best our Signal Regiment has to offer, and it’s a privilege to serve within your formation.”



In his remarks at the ceremony, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher L. Eubank, Commander, United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, welcomed Iammartino and his family to the Brigade of Excellence.



“Today the 2d (Theater Signal) Brigade stands ready to add another commander to its extremely impressive lineage, and will do so with Col. Ron Iammartino at the helm,” Eubanks said. “He has all the tools and experience needed to command the 2d (Theater Signal) Brigade, and he is the right leader, teammate, and communicator to continue to move the ball down the field with Team 2d. Ron, welcome to the NETCOM team, and we look forward to working with you, and seeing what Team 2d accomplishes under your leadership.”



He also thanked U.S. Army Col. Michael R. Kaloostian for his leadership of the 2d TSB.



“This is a special day for the 2d Signal Brigade, although bittersweet as we bid Col. Mike Kaloostian and his family farewell,” Eubank said. “This brigade has served superbly over the years, most recently in Iraq and Afghanistan, and now they’re supporting the entire European Theater during the crisis in the Ukraine.”



Kaloostian stated he had many proud moments while serving as the Brigade’s commander.



“Leading a formation of this breadth requires a team built on a culture of character, competence, and commitment to be successful,” he said. “It’s been our ability to quickly form trust with supporting units that has made the difference. Whether in support of Atlantic Resolve, Allies Refuge, DEFENDER (Europe), Ukraine and NATO, or missions in support of EUCOM, this team always established trust with the supported command — certainly a testament of the brigade’s dedicated workforce.”



The 2d Theater Signal Brigade is currently organized into five signal battalions and one civilian support group. Each battalion provides communication and automations support to warfighters within its respective area of responsibility. The brigade operates and defends all voice, data, and automation for more than 100 units within its AOR.



