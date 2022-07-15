Coalition training overseas includes weapons and MREs

Courtesy Photo | Deployed Soldiers assigned to the 1067th Composite Truck Company stand with service...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Deployed Soldiers assigned to the 1067th Composite Truck Company stand with service members of allied nations during their multi-day training event. The purpose of the training was to foster partnership with coalition forces and included weapon system familiarization, medical aid, rollover training and presentations from coalition service members. The coalition service members even shared the kind of food that comes in their meals ready to eat (MREs). (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Michael Demboski) see less | View Image Page

KUWAIT - While deployed to Kuwait, Soldiers assigned to the 1067th Composite Truck Company conducted a multi-day training event with service members from allied nations in order to foster and reinforce the coalition that exists among the nations.



The training focused heavily on weapon system familiarization, with the level of training becoming increasingly difficult over several days. The service members received instruction on how to operate several weapon systems, including the M4 carbine, M9 pistol, M249 light machine gun and Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun. Then the service members demonstrated their knowledge on the operation of the weapon systems by conducting both daytime and nighttime qualification using the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) 2000. Their weapon system training culminated in a hands-on exercise that involved establishing a hasty defense around the EST 2000 building and conducting a call for fire mission using the EST simulator.



The service members also received additional instruction on reacting to a vehicle rollover and providing medical aid in a combat environment.



On the final day of training, the service members from the allied nations showcased their weapon systems for the 1067th CTC Soldiers, as well as shared the types of foods that come in their meals, ready to eat (MREs).



To close the event, one representative from each allied nation delivered a presentation to the group on their country’s participation in NATO.



The 1067th CTC has been deployed to the Middle East since January in support of U.S. Central Command and Task Force Spartan.