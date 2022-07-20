U.S. Navy Engineman Serves as Navy Medicine’s Secret Weapon in the Fight Against Insect-borne Disease

Engineman 2nd Class Benfry Dejesus, equipment manager with the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE), Jacksonville, Fla., serves as the lone Engineman within the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC) enterprise, standing as a unique force multiplier asset to Navy Medicine.



“Like true enemies on the battlefield, the fight against disease vectors never stops," said Cmdr. Ian Sutherland, NECE Officer-in-Charge. "They’re always adapting to overcome yesterday’s toolkit of defenses and our own complacency. Personnel like Petty Officer Dejesus bring a pragmatic perspective and skillset that Navy Medicine needs now more than ever.”



NECE utilizes a highly specialized arsenal of scientific and pest management equipment to train preventive medicine personnel and control insects that transmit disease. The skillset of an Engineman is necessary for troubleshooting, repairing, and maintaining the small engines and other mechanical devices making up this arsenal.



“It’s been a significant change of pace, coming to NECE from the ship. There’s been a learning curve in getting oriented with the equipment,” said Dejesus. “Enginemen usually operate and maintain shipboard materials such as diesel engines, as well as auxiliary equipment like hydraulic steering. Here, I’m working with machinery for applying pesticides and other materials. Hazmat here is different too, focused on handling pesticides in addition to oils and fuels.”



Dejesus’ role as equipment manager puts him in charge of over 50 pieces of operational instruments including generators, vehicles, and application gear ranging from hand-compressed “hand cannon” sprayers, thermal foggers, and backpack sprayers, to truck mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) sprayers. The core duty of the role is ensuring the equipment is properly maintained and operationally ready for field use at a moment’s notice.



“I’ve been working on better understanding the missions supported by the hardware I maintain and learning what we’re up against in the field, so that I can improve upon the systems here at NECE,” added Dejesus. “The plan forward for me is to make the process of maintaining and utilizing this material more efficient, and to look for new gear that could improve NECE’s capabilities while potentially lowering costs.”



As the innovation hub for Navy and Marine Corps operational entomology and program manager for all Navy shipboard pest management, NECE continues to enhance military readiness at home and abroad. However, it is unsung deckplate leaders like Petty Officer Dejesus who play a critical role in mission success and fleet-wide force health protection.



NECE is a field activity of the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC), Portsmouth, Va. NMCPHC develops and shapes public health for the U.S. Navy and Marines Corps through health surveillance, epidemiology and analysis, disease and injury prevention, and public health consultation.

