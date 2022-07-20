Utah Guardsman to compete in 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Spencer Fayles, a combat medic with the 144th Area Support Medical Company, is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Spencer Fayles, a combat medic with the 144th Area Support Medical Company, is one of 14 competitors competing in the 2022 National All-Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 22-29. Fayles was named the Utah and Region VII Noncommissioned Officer of the Year earlier this year. (Photo Illustration by Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

A Utah Guardsman will compete at the 2022 National All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee, July 22-29.



Sgt. Spencer Fayles, a combat medic with the 144th Area Support Medical Company, will compete against seven of the best Guardsmen from across the nation to be the 2022 Soldier of the Year for the National Guard. Fayles was named the Utah National Guard and the Region VII Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2022.



“I have learned that being a Soldier truly means to be a professional in every aspect; physically, mentally, and emotionally,” said Fayles. “I have learned that the only limits you have are the ones you place on yourself, and these competitions allow you to push your limits.”



The competitors will be tested and evaluated in over 30 events, including a survival swim, the Army Combat Fitness Test, and an array of other Army warrior tasks.



The winner will represent the Army National Guard during the Army Best Warrior competition later this year, which will consist of the top Soldiers from the Army Reserves and Active Duty.



To prepare for the competition, Fayles said he spends time shooting, practicing Army tasks and drills, reading, and studying possible board questions.



“It can almost be considered a full-time job when all of the time has been totaled up,” said Fayles.



Fayles holds a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from the University of Utah and works as a critical care technician on the trauma team for one of Utah’s largest emergency departments.