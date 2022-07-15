Hogan is Corpus Christi Army Depot’s 28th Commander

Photo By Della Adame | A new commanding officer took charge of the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) during a...... read more read more Photo By Della Adame | A new commanding officer took charge of the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) during a change of command ceremony marking the formal transition of command from outgoing commander Colonel Joseph H. Parker to Colonel Kyle M. Hogan. The event was held aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Friday, July 15. COL Kyle M. Hogan sits in front of the American flag at the Corpus Christi Army Depot. see less | View Image Page

A new commanding officer took charge of the Corpus Christi Army Depot (CCAD) during a change of command ceremony marking the formal transition of command from outgoing commander Colonel Joseph H. Parker to Colonel Kyle M. Hogan. The event was held aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Friday, July 15.



Colonel Hogan is CCAD’s 28th commanding officer.



Major General K. Todd Royar, Commanding General of the Aviation & Missile Command, served as the host and said, “We thank Colonel Parker for a job well done, but also recognize the job and leadership that is exhibited every day by the Corpus Christi Army Depot.”



Under Parker’s leadership, CCAD achieved numerous milestones, including coming through the global pandemic of 2020 and the overseeing the first UH-60 Victor model Black Hawk aircraft flight test and delivery in 2021.



During Parker’s speech, he thanked his family for the support that allowed him to chase his dreams from Snyder, TX to West Point, around the globe and to Corpus Christi. He thanked those leaders present for their contributions to his career and complimented the professional work force for its dedication, tenacity, teamwork and unparalleled commitment to quality and safety.



“I am very honored to have been with you for 25 1/2 months,” said Parker, “CCAD is a family. We live and work together in the community because we know that our work here is important to our Soldiers around the world. The civilian employees of the depot are entrusted by the U.S. Army and our people are our nation’s greatest resource.”



As he concluded his speech, Parker said, “The depot is in great hands, Colonel Hogan is getting the best civilian work force in Army aviation and concluded with his signature ‘Go Army, Beat Navy!’” Parker then rang the bell of the USS Albemarle, symbolic of the end of a Soldier or employees time at the depot. His next assignment is at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



After orders were read, incoming Commander, Colonel Hogan took the podium and thanked commanding officers, fellow Soldiers, and his immediate and extended family.



He closed his speech by addressing the civilian workforce, “I am humbled at the opportunity to join such a winning team here at CCAD, which is vital to the success of our nation, and to be part of the community of Corpus Christi which continually supports our service members.”



Hogan is a strong proponent of the coaching and feedback strategy of harnessing human capital to develop goal-oriented self-driven and emotionally astute leaders.



In a recent article Hogan wrote, “Leaders who are more aware of themselves and their subordinates will perform better, resulting in a better performing work force. Humans are more important than the hardware and a well-rounded leader, emotionally astute leader brings clarity.”



Corpus Christi Army Depot is a United States Department of Defense Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence for rotary wing aircraft. It has been a tenant of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi since 1961. The CCAD mission is to ensure aviation readiness by providing helicopter and component repair and remanufacturing facilities for all service and international sales programs.