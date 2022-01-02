NY Air Guard Col. Charles T. Killian retires from 106th Rescue Wing after 40 years of service

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Donaldson | U.S. Air Force Col. Shawn Fitzgerald, the commander of the 106th Rescue Wing, Francis...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kevin Donaldson | U.S. Air Force Col. Shawn Fitzgerald, the commander of the 106th Rescue Wing, Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York Air National Guard, presents a retirement certificate to Col. Charles T. Killian, during his retirement ceremony on base, Dec. 5, 2021. Killian served at the 106 RQW for 40 years and received the Presidential Certificate of Appreciation for his dedicated service and contributions in keeping America safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Donaldson) see less | View Image Page

Westhampton Beach, NY — New York Air National Guard Col. Charles T. Killian, a Quogue resident, retired after more than 40 years of service in the 106th Rescue Wing during a ceremony on Dec. 5, 2021 at Gabreski Air National Guard Base.



Killian, who enlisted in the wing in March 1981, served in 14 career positions, under nine wing commanders and eventually commanded the 106th Mission Support Group.



He also served as commander of Joint Task Force 1, the New York National Guard's task force responsible for emergency response on Long Island.



He has deployed overseas in support of operations in Iraq and has also been involved in the New York National Guard response to the World Trade Center Attacks, and led the initial COVID-19 response on Long Island in 2020.

The 106th operates the HC-130J search and rescue aircraft and the HH-60 Pave Hawk rescue helicopter and provides personnel recovery to the state of New York and deployed operations that it's tasked to support.



"We say farewell to a wing icon whose knowledge and experience cannot be replaced," said Col. Shawn Fitzgerald, the wing commander.



"As he says goodbye to his military family, he says hello to more time spent with his family," Fitzgerald said.



Killian was awarded the Legion of Merit and a Presidential Certificate of Appreciation during his retirement ceremony.



His other awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Joint Meritorious Unit Award, the Coast Guard Unit Commendation, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.



Killian's roots in the 106th go back to his father, Chief Master Sgt. William Killian, who also served in the 106th for 40 years.



"My father had served as a chief master sergeant in personnel at the 106th, and so I joined to follow his footsteps," Killian recalled.



Killian served as an enlisted Airman for 12 years. He served as a security police officer, in logistics management, as a vehicle maintainer and wing career advisor. He ended his enlisted service as a master sergeant and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1993.



"The personal and professional growth I experienced in my 12 years of enlisted service prepared me to be a better leader as an officer," Killian said. "I related to, developed, and effectively lead Airmen under my command, which helped tremendously."



"Col. Killian is the walking embodiment of the Air Force core values - integrity first, service before self and excellence in all you do," Major Devery Herth, the 106th Force Support Squadron commander told Killian during his retirement ceremony.



"When people say, 'People first, mission always,' that's you," Herth said.



The 106th Rescue Wing has been a significant part of his life, and the life of his family, Killian said.



"I would never have been successful if it wasn't for family support," Killian said.



He met his wife Patricia when he was a staff sergeant. When he learned that her mother and his father had worked together at the 106th, he knew the relationship would work out, Killian said.



One of his three daughters, Capt. Courtney Killian, also joined the 106th Rescue Wing and served there before moving onto her current assignment at the National Guard Bureau.



Killian said he plans to spend time with his wife down south for the cold months and back north for the warm months.



"My wife and I have been married for 33 years, and we are looking forward to this juncture in our life, and it's exciting," Killian said.



"This wing has rewarded me 10 times over, and I couldn't be happier," Killian said. "It provided my family and me a roof over our heads, food on the table, paid for weddings and college for my daughters," he added.