53rd Space Operations Squadron activates at Landstuhl

LANDSTUHL, Germany – The Air Force’s 53rd Space Operations Squadron activated at the heliport site here July 19 with an assumption of command to co-locate with the Army’s 53rd Signal Battalion C Company.



Lt. Col. Susan Rogers was the presiding official of the ceremony and Capt. Hanson E. Oxford assumed command of the newly established unit.



“This is an incredible moment for the United States Space Force and I am honored to be a part of it,” said Capt. Oxford. “Charlie Company has a history of being a high-performing unit and we look forward to continuing that legacy in Detachment Charlie.”



Detachment C is the first of five detachments under the 53rd Space Operations Squadron and is the first activated unit. “We are excited to be the first unit activated and to navigate the changes that come with it, said Oxford.”

