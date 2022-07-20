Shipyard Spotlight: Allyson Cross

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Shop 89 Fabric Worker Mechanic Allyson Cross has been...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Shop 89 Fabric Worker Mechanic Allyson Cross has been recognized as the Shipyard Spotlight for July 2022. Cross joined the workforce in 2017 with the NNSY Apprenticeship Program, graduating the top of her class in 2021. She's been noted as a inspiration to many within her shop and across the shipyard. see less | View Image Page

Allyson Cross had reached the glass ceiling in her career with the State of Virginia when she set her sights on something new to challenge her in her path to success. She looked to her father Anthony Cross, a Shop 56 Zone Manager at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), and learned there were opportunities available in the NNSY Apprenticeship Program to learn a trade and build a career on the waterfront. Intrigued in being able to learn a trade and receive on-the-job training, she applied for the program and entered the workforce in 2017 as a Shop 89 Fabric Worker Apprentice. After graduating at the top of her class in 2021, Cross is now a Fabric Worker Mechanic and an inspiration to many within her shop and across the shipyard.



“I learned from my dad that the shipyard was a great place to work, providing its workers great benefits and a place to build your career,” said Cross. “Once I was accepted into the apprenticeship, I was very interested in the fabric worker trade. It’s really an art form and I fell in love with it. It’s a skillset from the sewing to the sealing we do – and it’s so interesting to be able to decipher fabrication notes and blueprints and create something whole from pieces of fabric. I love it here!”



Cross noted that Shop 89 has always been a great place to work, her fellow mechanics, supervisors, and work leaders all contributing to the mission of the shipyard. “Everyone here has played a part in helping to build not only my career but the careers of others within the shop,” she said. “Coming through the apprenticeship, if I ever had questions or needed assistance, I had an entire team ready to jump in and lend a hand. We have so much talent here, from our more seasoned mechanics to our new apprentices, and everyone brings something to the table.”



During her time within the apprenticeship, Cross had to overcome many challenges – one of the greatest being the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions and barriers in place for the safety of the workforce, many of the apprentices had to step into leadership roles to help bridge the gap in the workforce. For Cross, she said she gladly stepped up as much as possible to help America’s Shipyard. “We have a mission to service our fleet and I wanted to do whatever I could to do that,” said Cross. “It was a time of uncertainty during the pandemic, but we had wonderful support from our mentors and fellow mechanics to help us every step of the way. Together we were able to overcome - it’s truly a testament to my fellow shipyarders – we’re a team.”



Cross graduated the program in 2021 with a 3.923 GPA, which earned her an early promotion. She was the class valedictorian, a role she was humbled to accept. “I’ve always been someone who did everything behind the scenes so it was something new for me to be in the spotlight in that way,” said Cross. “Just like with this opportunity, it’s really nice to be recognized for your hard work. I’m so thankful and I really want to thank everyone who helped me to get to where I am today.”



During her time at America’s Shipyard, Cross has been an influence to her fellow workers, noted for her hard work and dedication to the mission as well as her willingness to help those around her. Refueling Sail Loft Supervisor Tiara Colon-Estrada was Cross’s apprentice supervisor during her time in the program and has been able to see her grow in her career. “Allyson is an outstanding employee and every single one of us are very proud of her and her accomplishments,” said Colon-Estrada.



When asked what advice she would want to share to those apprentices coming into the shipyard and beginning their career path, Cross said, “one of the biggest things I’ve learned is that it’s important not to get discouraged by the bad days. Mistakes happen and it’s important to own those mistakes and learn from them. Don’t let those mistakes deter you from growing. We have a saying here in our shop – ‘You’re a great mechanic when you can fix your mistakes.’ The bad days are the days that are really going to shape you and mold you into what kind of mechanic you’ll be. Keep going, ask for help when you need it, learn from those around you - that’s the key for growing in your career. Keep moving forward.”



Check out Cross' valedictorian speech here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/825472/apprentice-graduation-class-2021-valedictorian-allyson-crosss-message-her-fellow-graduates.