Chief of Naval Air Training Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Rear Adm. Richard Brophy Jr. relieved Rear Adm. Robert D. Westendorff as Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) during a ceremony onboard USS Lexington (CV 16) in Corpus Christi Texas, July 19.



Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell served as the presiding officer and guest speaker. He took a moment to acknowledge the venue of the ceremony and its historical significance to naval aviation.



“This is a huge year for us with the Centennial of U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers from 1922-2022 and there’s no more better place for us to be than USS Lexington,” said Whitesell. “She was reportedly sunk four times throughout her namesake history and earned her nickname of ‘Blue Ghost’ because she kept coming back battle after battle. She put on full display the capabilities of an aircraft carrier, and its primary weapons system: the carrier air wing.”



Whitesell went on to commend Westendorff for his leadership and accomplishments as CNATRA.



“There is no naval aviation enterprise without CNATRA. They shape the nation’s best and brightest young men and women into world class naval aviators,” said Whitesell. “Our naval aviators, naval flight officers, air vehicle operators and naval aircrewmen operate the world’s most advanced aviation platforms with skill and expertise. They make it so we can support our partners and allies when they need us and keep conflict far away from the shores of our great nation. Rob’s leadership has played a tremendous role in CNATRA’s success, from incorporating the latest in advanced technology to caring for the health and welfare of an immense cadre throughout the global pandemic.”



Westendorff, a native of Paola, Kansas, took command of CNATRA in June 2020. During his tenure, 3,337 naval aviators, 764 naval flight officers, and 539 flight surgeons earned their Wings of Gold.



Under his command, the first student naval aviators graduated and entered the fleet as winged CMV-22 Osprey pilots. His team developed Project Avenger, which revolutionized aviation training by using immersive technology and customized learning methods. This program enables students to train at a pace optimal for their individual ability, reducing training time and increased pilot capability with no reduction in the quality of training.



“From morning until evening, I consistently think of how to improve naval aviation as we train the finest generation of naval aviation professionals to take our place and assume the watch going forward,” said Westendorff. “This is the greatest one-star job in the United States Navy and I am truly going to miss this place.”



Westendorff is an F-14 A/B, F/A-18, and E/A-18G pilot with more than 3,800 flight hours, 900 carrier-arrested landings onboard multiple different aircraft carriers. Prior to assuming command of CNATRA, he served as the chief of staff for Commander, Naval Air Forces. He is scheduled to transfer to U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia, where he will serve as the fleet readiness officer.



“CNATRA is in a better place today than it was two years ago, and I am one hundred percent confident that CNATRA will be in a better place when Adm. Brophy is standing on this stage next,” said Westendorff. “There is no other mission in the United States Navy more important than CNATRA’s: to train that next generation. I am fully convinced that we are currently training a future giant or two that we will someday tell great tales about and quote in our future speeches.”



The ceremony concluded with the reading of orders at which point Brophy assumed the role of Chief of Naval Air Training and all duties, burdens, and privileges associated with the position.



Brophy, a native of Carmel, California, takes over as CNATRA after serving as the commanding officer of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Four. A designated naval aviator, his operational assignments include tours with Strike Fighter Squadrons (VFA) 105 and VFA-81 as both a weapons and tactics officer and department head, as well as VFA-115 and Carrier Air Wing (VAW) Nine as the commanding officer.



Brophy is a graduate of the prestigious Navy Strike Fighter Tactics instructor course, better known as TOPGUN. He has accumulated more than 4,000 flight hours and over 1,000 carrier-arrested landings in various jet aircraft.



“We are entering into a complex and dynamic security environment,” said Brophy. “CNATRA’s mission produces naval aviators in order for them to be where it matters when it matters. This mission is not insignificant. This is accomplished with 665 aircraft logging 270,000 hours, 23 percent of the combined USN/USMC flight hours.”



“Rear Adm. Westendorff, you’ve left me a well-oiled machine, focused appropriately on all the keys to succeed in our mission. I look forward to working with your strong team and to furthering the many positive initiatives. CNATRA is well-positioned to train our naval aviators to meet the challenges of our future. I am humbled and honored to lead CNATRA. This is the job of a lifetime.”



CNATRA, headquartered in Corpus Christi, safely trains the world's finest combat quality naval aviation professionals, delivering them to our naval forces at the right time in the right quantity with the right skills at the right cost.