ASC bids farewell to one CG, welcomes another

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – U.S. Army Sustainment Command said goodbye to its commanding general, Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, and welcomed its new commander, Maj. Gen. David Wilson, during a change of command ceremony here, July 19 at Memorial Field.



Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, ASC’s higher headquarters, presided over the event.



Mohan has served as the ASC commanding general since June 2021. He is currently awaiting confirmation of his next assignment.



Daly spoke about the three things that made ASC special – “The legacy of the organization, transition to the future and the continuity of command.”



Daly also praised Mohan’s leadership of the command as paramount to its success.



“Our Army has always appointed the best, brightest, hard-charging and most motivated officers to serve its Soldiers, and Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan is of the same pedigree,” Daly said.



“Chris assumed command last summer, and besides supporting major exercises like Defender Europe, managing the transition from LOGCAP IV to LOGCAP V, supporting Combined Training Center rotations, getting ahead of PCS moves, and working APS sites; ASC has been a difference maker worldwide,” Daly said.

Mohan spoke about how during his tenure as commanding general ASC has been at the forefront helping the warfighter.



“It’s been a wild ride. I’ll never forget it,” Mohan said.

Mohan said that the success of the command under his tenure wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the people who work for ASC.



“The people of this command have been, and continues to be at the point of the spear,” said Mohan. “Wherever there is action, ASC is there.”



ASC’s new commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Wilson, a native of Charleston, South Carolina, relinquished responsibility as the commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, last month.



Wilson was commissioned as a field artillery officer upon graduating from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, in 1991. In 1995, he attended the Combined Logistics Officer Advanced course, switching his branch to logistics.



He has deployed numerous times in support of both contingency and named operations such as Operation Restore/Continue Hope, Operation Uphold Democracy, Operation Desert Thunder, Operation Iraqi Freedom I, and Operation Iraqi Freedom 09-10.



ASC is the logistics arm of AMC. As the commanding general of ASC, Wilson is responsible for providing warfighters with ammunition, equipment, food, uniforms and anything else they need in order to fight and win on the battlefield; and to respond to natural disasters in the United States and around the world.

