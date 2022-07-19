New York National Guardsman to compete in 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Austin Manville, an infantryman with C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Austin Manville, an infantryman with C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, is one of 14 competitors competing in the 2022 National All-Guard Best Warrior Competition. Manville was named the New York Army National Guard and Region I Soldier of the Year earlier this year. (Photo Illustration by Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

A Rochester resident and New York National Guardsman will compete against the National Guard’s best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers in the 2022 National All-Guard Best Warrior Competition held throughout Tennessee, July 22-29.



Spc. Austin Manville, an infantryman assigned to C Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, will represent New York as one of the best 14 Guardsmen from seven regions vying for the title of Soldier or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year. Manville was named the New York state and Region I winner during competitions earlier this year.



“For me, competition has always been a way to test my wit and skills,” said Manville. “While competing, I’ve learned I’m not alone and many other Soldiers are passionate about being the best and proving it.”



The Best Warrior competition is designed to test a Soldier’s physical endurance, as well as their military knowledge and mental fortitude.



The competitors will be tested and evaluated on more than 30 events including an obstacle course, the Army Combat Fitness Test, marksmanship and weapons proficiency, survival swimming, a 16.2-mile ruck march, a Valor run, a board interview, and an array of Army warrior tasks.



Manville said he has been training for 18 months; four hours a day, six days a week of physical training and one hour a day, four days a week, studying.



“I’ve trained on specific events, like the Combat Water Survival Test during the Region I competition, to have familiarity with the events prior to the competition,” said Manville.



The winners of the national competition will be named the Soldier and NCO of the Year and go on to represent the Army National Guard during the All-Army Best Warrior competition later this year. It will consist of top Soldiers from the Army Reserves and Active-Duty components.



Manville has served with the New York Army National Guard since 2018 and joined to fulfill a sense of duty and responsibility to serve his country.