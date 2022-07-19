Photo Essay: Firefighters and the American flag for Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The American flag is hoisted above the Fort McCoy, Wis., historic Commemorative Area...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The American flag is hoisted above the Fort McCoy, Wis., historic Commemorative Area on July 14, 2022, for the Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony at the installation. The flag served as a backdrop to the outdoor ceremony that was held in front of Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Commemorative Area. The historic area has become a favorite location for military ceremonies at Fort McCoy. The flag was raised and prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The American flag is hoisted above the Fort McCoy, Wis., historic Commemorative Area on July 14, 2022, for the Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony at the installation.



The flag served as a backdrop to the outdoor ceremony that was held in front of Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Commemorative Area. The historic area has become a favorite location for military ceremonies at Fort McCoy.



The flag was raised and prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



