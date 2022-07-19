Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Firefighters and the American flag for Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony

    Firefighters and the American flag for Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony

    The American flag is hoisted above the Fort McCoy, Wis., historic Commemorative Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The American flag is hoisted above the Fort McCoy, Wis., historic Commemorative Area on July 14, 2022, for the Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony at the installation.

    The flag served as a backdrop to the outdoor ceremony that was held in front of Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Commemorative Area. The historic area has become a favorite location for military ceremonies at Fort McCoy.

    The flag was raised and prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 15:32
    Story ID: 425327
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Photo Essay: Firefighters and the American flag for Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

